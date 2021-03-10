Georgia softball secured a close win against Georgia State 1-0 Wednesday night at the Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Senior Lauren Mathis pitched a complete game against the Panthers, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks.
“I actually started doing something different and I started it today. I went behind the little bench in the bullpen and I said my prayers and visualized what I wanted to happen during the game and so it was pretty spot on,” Mathis said.
Chambley began the bottom of the second with a triple to center field for her fourth triple of the season. Shortly after, junior Savana Sikes allowed Chambley to score with a triple to center field, and the Bulldogs lead 1-0.
“It was a big deal that [Savana] just stepped up there and did what she does like she always does,” Chambley said. “It was awesome to you know get my swing off but at the same time have a teammate that I trust to get me home was even better.”
Mathis and the rest of the Bulldogs’ offense continued to keep the Panthers scoreless through the seventh inning with great defensive plays by junior Lacey Fincher and freshmen Jayda Kearney.
“Lauren was awesome today, she was masterful out there,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “She threw the ball to all different quadrants, had really pretty spin on her pitches. She had a great night tonight and I thought the defense was really strong behind her.”
Georgia softball will be back in action for the UGA Classic, set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday with the Bulldogs taking on East Carolina at Jackson Turner Stadium.
“We are just doing what we do every day, all the time,” Harris-Champer said. “You know just focus on us and what we do and get a little bit better on what we do each day.”