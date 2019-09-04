Georgia’s wide receiving corps is the most unproven group on the roster. Matt Landers is ready to change that.
The redshirt sophomore had an underwhelming 2018 season, failing to record a catch during the four games in which he played. Now, he’s ready to emerge as a reliable target for junior quarterback Jake Fromm.
It wasn’t the smoothest road to this point, however.
On Monday, Kirby Smart said that he and Landers have “had their differences on the practice field,” and that while Landers has improved, he “still has a ways to go.”
Landers worked his way up through practicing on the scout team during his redshirt season and said that being put on scout team was a tough mental blow for him. But overall, Landers accredited practicing on scout team as a way to strengthen his game.
He also admitted most of the “differences” between him and Smart came from when Smart would try to coach Landers up, and the young receiver offered some pushback.
In recent memory, Landers is best known for a trick play on G-Day where he threw a touchdown pass. This summer, he realized he had to do more.
“I had to just put in a lot of extra work,” he said. “There are times when I didn’t feel like doing that, and I still had to get up and go get it.”
Landers is now squarely in the mix for a bulk of receptions due to a hand injury that will sideline redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson for a few weeks.
Jackson is one of the guys that helped Landers refine his craft leading into the fall. During the offseason, the duo, sometimes accompanied by other receivers, hit the practice field for extra reps. They constantly fed each other passes and also improved their conditioning as a unit.
In Georgia’s season-opening win at Vanderbilt, Landers hauled in two catches for 26 yards, but there’s room for more.
No receiver had more than three receptions in the contest. With Jackson out, there is clear space for someone to step up. At the beginning of the week, Smart mentioned freshman Dominick Blaylock as a guy who would get an increased workload.
The Bulldogs targeted freshman George Pickens in Nashville, but Fromm never found him. Redshirt freshman tight end John FitzPatrick said Wednesday the quarterbacks have built trust in the tight ends and perhaps may look for the group more on passing patterns. But nothing is certain.
With all of the presumptions swirling around the program, Landers has it blocked out and is laser focused.
“I feel like I’ve still got a lot to prove,” he said. “Just keep working, and I feel like it’ll pay off.”
