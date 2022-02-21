On Monday, Feb. 21, Georgia associate head coach and offensive line coach Matt Luke announced that he will step down from his position.
“Today, after much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to step away from coaching and shift my focus to spending more time with my family,” he said in a press release.
Luke has been a part of the Georgia staff since December 2019.
“I want to thank Coach Smart, his wife Mary Beth and the entire Georgia family for an incredible past two seasons,” he said. “I also appreciate Coach Smart’s support in my decision today. He’s a great coach and I’ll always cherish his friendship.”
Luke took over for Sam Pittman two days after Pittman left Georgia to become head coach at Arkansas.
“[Luke] has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a national championship. We are so appreciative of everything he has done for Georgia football,” said Smart.
Luke’s coaching career began in 1999 when he assumed a graduate assistant coaching role at Ole Miss. From there, he continued to gain coaching experience at five different schools by the time of his retirement.
Luke was head coach at Ole Miss for two years prior to his time in Athens. His other positions included stints as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Ole Miss and Duke, recruiting coordinator/tight ends/offensive line coach at Tennessee, offensive line/tight ends coach at Ole Miss and offensive line coach at Murray State.
Luke comes from an Ole Miss family. His father, Tommy, was a defensive back for Ole Miss from 1944-66, and his brother, Tom, was a quarterback at Ole Miss from 1989-91.
Following his father and brother, Luke also played football at Ole Miss from 1995-98. He started in 33 games for the Rebels at the center position, was team captain his senior year and earned Academic All-SEC honors twice.
“Being able to play and compete in the SEC as a player and then continue my career in football as a coach for the last 23 years has allowed me the opportunity to give back to the game I love so much,” Luke said. “To all the players I have had the opportunity to coach through the years, I want to say thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be your coach and play a small role in your lives.”