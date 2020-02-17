The first day of the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was highlighted by a school record set by senior Amber Tanner for the Georgia track and field team.
Tanner’s school record earned her first place in the women’s 800-meter with a time of 2 minutes, 3.02 seconds. She finished nine seconds faster than the runner-up and established herself into No. 1 on the current NCAA performance list.
In the men’s pole vault, true freshman Haze Farmer won his fourth meet in a row with a second-attempt clearance of 17-8 1/2. This landed him at the No. 15 spot on the 2020 national list and tied former Olympian Brad Smith’s 2004 mark for the school record.
Freshman Jasmine Moore took second place in the women’s long jump while improving her personal record with a jump of 21-2 3/4. She has now moved to eighth in the Bulldog record books and fourth on the 2020 NCAA list.
Elija Godwin had an impressive season debut in the men’s long jump with a 46.74 performance that landed him in ninth place in the event, as well as 10th in the Georgia record books.
Senior Micaiah Ransby had a season-best run in the women’s 400-meter taking fifth place with a time of 55.30. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Michael Malkoswki came in fifth in the men’s mile as well, finishing with a time of 4:23.13.
At the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington, Sam Bowers finished with a time of 8:11.59 to move into eighth in the Georgia record books in the men’s 3000-meter.
Freshman Matthew Boling highlighted day two by tallying the third school record of the weekend for the Bulldogs at the Tyson Invitational. He finished second in the men’s 200-meter with a time of 20.66 and passed the Bulldog great Torrin Lawrence on Georgia’s top 10 list.
“This weekend proved to me that we have some high-quality student-athletes who know how to respond to high-level competition,” head coach Petros Kyprianou said. “While we were training through these meets and didn’t quite look super sharp, we had some world-class marks that give us some confidence going into the championship season.”
In the women’s 4-x-400-meter relay, the Georgia quartet made of Ransby, freshman Arria Minor, sophomore Sterling Lester and Tanner finished fifth while achieving Georgia’s third-best all-time finish registering a time of 3:36.17.
Senior Darius Carbin took second in the men’s high jump with a 7-3 jump on Saturday, while sophomore Titiana Marsh took fourth in the women’s triple jump with a second-try mark of 43 ½.
In a meet of misses, both senior Kayla Smith and freshman Julia Fixsen cleared their final heights at 13-8 ½ in the women’s pole vault. Smith had her miss early, placing fourth in the competition, while Fixsen missed late and finished eighth overall.
Three Bulldogs were able to finish in the top 10 in the women’s 3000-meter. Senior Tiffany Yue highlighted her career with a personal record time of 10:01.43 to take fifth ahead of teammates Grace Clements and Sara Bailey who finished with a time of 5:14.17 and 5:22.17, respectively.
Georgia’s next meet is in College Station, Texas, for the SEC indoor championships on Feb. 28-29.
