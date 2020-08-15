With a combined $500,000 donation, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and former quarterback Matthew Stafford kicked off the UGA Athletic Association’s new social justice initiative.
“These gifts will help the Athletic Association educate, implement dynamic programming, and execute service opportunities to achieve our goals, those being to foster critical consciousness, cultural competence and further developing change within the Athletic Association and our greater community,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said.
While the UGAAA did not announce any specific programs related to the initiative, McGarity and UGA President Jere Morehead said the association’s goal is to promote inclusivity and diversity among coaches, administrators and athletes.
Social justice became the focus of coaches and players throughout Georgia athletics following the killing of George Floyd on May 25. Women’s and men’s basketball coaches Joni Taylor and Tom Crean, among others, expressed their desire for change and the need to open a dialogue with their athletes. Smart spoke up as well.
“I do not have the answers but I am committed to moving with purpose and being part of the solutions,” Smart wrote in a tweet on May 30. “We have to make a change. We have to be better.”
Acting Redcoat Band director Brett Bawcum took steps toward inclusivity when he retired “Tara’s Theme”, a song from the 1939 film “Gone with the Wind”, from the band’s set list on June 17.
Similar to the initiative supported by Stafford and Smart, Bawcum said the song change was meant to build a new culture that doesn’t alienate any current or potential band members.
“The Athletic Association remains committed to leading a sustained dialogue on diversity, inclusion and innovation in what continues to be historic times for our nation,” deputy athletic director for development Matt Borman said. “ We have exceptional student-athletes, staff, and community leaders who will help us inspire, motivate, and stimulate meaningful action moving forward in this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.