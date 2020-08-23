Former Georgia and current Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly donated $1.5 million to Georgia on Friday.

$350,000 of the contribution was given to a new social justice initiative created by the UGA Athletic Association earlier this week. Stafford teamed up with football head coach Kirby Smart to kick off the initiative.

“Kelly and I have thought a lot about how we can improve our society and make a meaningful impact on the current social situation,” Stafford said. “Each and every time, we came back to education, and there’s no better place to create that kind of positive change than UGA.”

The rest of the donation was spread across a variety of areas such as scholarships and expansions.

Part of the donation goes to the Magill Society’s Butts-Mehre Expansion Project which will help improve the football program’s weight room, locker room, meeting rooms, offices and medical facility. The contribution will also help create two scholarships for those who struggle to pay for the full cost of attendance at Georgia.

Lastly, some money went to the UGA Spirit Program Operational Endowment, which supports the Georgia cheerleading program. Kelly Stafford was a cheerleader during her time at Georgia.

“We are incredibly grateful to Matthew and Kelly for their support of this important program and the university as a whole,” athletic director Greg McGarity said. “Their generosity will create positive experiences for many students across multiple areas at UGA and will ensure our student-athletes continue to enjoy exceptional experiences on campus.”