When Maritza McClendon was seven years old, she was diagnosed with severe scoliosis and was on the verge of surgery. She said she did not want to get to that point, so the doctor recommended two different options: swimming or gymnastics.
There are few comparable stories to what McClendon accomplished in the pool. She turned what started as a therapeutic ritual into a success story, and it opened the door for the swimmers who came after her.
After she gained national recognition in high school, and continued to improve at the University of Georgia, McClendon’s dream came true, as she competed in the 2004 summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. She became the first Black female swimmer to compete in the Olympics.
“It was a dream come true to make the Olympic team and an honor to be able to be the first [Black female Olympic swimmer],” McClendon said. “It was an ultimate goal of mine to be a role model for the next generation of kids who looked just like me, who either hadn’t thought about swimming or work currently in swimming.”
McClendon chose swimming to combat her scoliosis, and she said the pool had a way of alleviating the pains from her back.
“When I was younger, the thing that hurt my back the most was walking, and it was mainly because of the pressure and gravity, but when you’re on the water, you don’t have to deal with that,” she said. “There’s a lot less pressure on your entire body, and when you’re in water, your joints just have a lot more flexibility and freedom.”
McClendon’s family moved to Brandon, Florida, which is just outside Tampa Bay, when she was nine.
She attended Tampa Bay Technical High School and joined their swimming team. While there, she swam for Peter Banks, who specialized in distance swimming and coached at the Olympics.
During her time in high school, McClendon was a six-time state champion in five different events and was one of the top two recruits in the country.
As her recruiting process came to a close, she narrowed down her choices to Florida, Auburn, Georgia and UCLA, she went on recruitment tours.
Initially, she was sold on UCLA, but Georgia was the third of her trips. When she got to Athens, she described it as the perfect fit and said it was a similar feeling to finding the perfect wedding dress.
“When I walked on campus, it was beautiful,” McClendon said. “The coaches were amazing, and the team immediately, even though I was there as a recruit, they treated me like family.”
Jack Bauerle was still head coach for the Bulldogs back then, and he was good friends with Banks. He recruited her as an all-around swimmer, and she excelled in the distance freestyle events through her first two years.
That all changed during her junior year at the 2002 NCAA Championships. Bauerle said he decided to make a bet with McClendon, which revolutionized the way she swam from then on.
Baurle told her if she can do a fast 50-yard freestyle, she wouldn’t have to swim the 500-yard freestyle. Not only was her 50-yard race fast, it was record-breaking.
“I guess the motivation was exactly what it was, which was instead of doing 20 laps, you get to do two,” Bauerle said. “The first time at [the NCAA Championships] that she swam it, she did a great swim in the morning and qualified first, and at nighttime, she broke the American record the first time I put her into it, at a championship meet.”
Her time of 21.69 seconds broke the record set by Amy Van Dyken set eight years prior. McClendon’s record stood for six years. She also briefly set the American record twice in the 100-yard freestyle. Her time of 47.56 broke Jenny Thompson’s record that stood for 10 years. She and California’s Natalie Coughlin went back and forth the following year setting new marks in the event.
Bauerle said McClendon was arguably the best relay swimmer Georgia ever had. In the 2001 NCAA Championships, with everything on the line going into the 400-yard freestyle relay, she made up a full body length’s distance and beat Stanford’s Siobhan Cropper to the wall. Georgia beat Stanford by 1.5 points because of that, and secured its third consecutive national championship.
“She was an absolute assassin on the end of a relay,” Bauerle said. “When people swim that fast on the relays, that means they have the team in mind, and she was a team player.”
By the time McClendon graduated from Georgia in 2005, she was a 27-time NCAA All-American, an 11-time NCAA champion and a 3-time world champion.
McClendon is also the only swimmer, male or female, to win the conference championship in every single freestyle event.
“I think that [success] just came because that’s the way I trained,” McClendon said. “I was mentally able to switch gears and get ready for a sprint whenever I needed to, or lean in on my endurance background to get me through a long set or a long race.”
After failing to make it to the 2000 summer Olympics, McClendon made her dream come true by qualifying for the 2004 summer Olympics. It was a bit of a challenge in-between, as she said she knew she had to change her routine in the pool.
Beforehand, she said she would put a lot of pressure on herself, and think everyone would be upset if she didn’t win, or the media would write something bad about her. That affected her confidence going into races.
During that time, she said she focused on improving her mindset before each race, which included rituals like touching her toes and telling herself to do her best. She also said she no longer kept problems to herself, which is something she struggled with early in her career.
Once the 2004 Olympics came, she qualified for the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team, and won the silver medal with a team time of 3:36.39. McClendon swam a 54.74 split, which was second fastest on the team.
In 2006, McClendon found out she tore her labrum in both shoulders, which required surgery and ended her Olympic career.
After her time in the Olympics, the U.S. had more Black swimmers compete in the games , including Cullen Jones, Natalie Hinds and the first Black female Olympic gold medalist, Simone Manuel.
After Manuel won the gold medal, she thanked the ones who came before her, and she included McClendon’s name as inspiration. After hearing that, McClendon said her jaw hit the ground.
“I saw that but I was just so proud of her at that moment,” she said. “We’ve continued to support each other, and keep our eyes out for the next generation and that next group that’s coming up hopefully to land the 2024 Olympic team with continued representation.”