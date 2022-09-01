Georgia football running back Kenny McIntosh and wide receiver Ladd McConkey spoke to the media on Wednesday, Aug. 31 following practice. Here are some key takeaways:
McIntosh and McConkey ready for their time
Now entering his senior season, McIntosh has patiently waited for his turn in Georgia’s crowded running back room. After the departure of backs such as D'andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook, McIntosh is now at the forefront of the room ready to showcase his talents.
“Since last year, I kind of feel I’ve been eager to get on the field,” McIntosh said. “Now that it’s here I feel like it's time.”
McIntosh and fellow running back Kendall Milton will look to reproduce the 1-2 punch that Georgia had last year on the ground from White and Cook.
Meanwhile, following the departure of receivers George Pickens and Jermaine Burton, McConkey is embracing his opportunity of having a bigger role in Georgia’s offense.
“I’m really just trying to make plays when my numbers called,” McConkey said. “Just go out there and make plays and be there for my teammates.”
Georgia focused on execution
With just days remaining before Georgia opens its season against Oregon, there is a lot of talk about how the Georgia offense will fare against its former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
McIntosh and McConkey, however, stressed that how well the offense does on Saturday will come down to one simple thing: execution.
“Oregon’s a great team, so we’re gonna have to come out and do our best and execute,” McConkey said. “We can draw as many plays as we want, but if we don’t execute it doesn’t matter.”
Instead of focusing on the comparisons being made between last year’s national champion team and this year’s team, Georgia’s offense is choosing to focus on how well it can execute to its standard.
“We got a plan and we got to go out and execute,” McIntosh said. “There’s a standard at Georgia and being able to uphold that standard is how we are going to see results.”
Georgia will look to come out stronger on offense after scoring just three points offensively against Clemson in the season opener last year.
Continuity at quarterback helping receivers
With Stetson Bennett returning as Georgia’s starting quarterback, continuity is a big theme for the offense, something it hasn’t had at the quarterback position since Jake Fromm.
“Having him back there and just knowing he’s going to give everything for us, it really gives me a lot of confidence,” McConkey said. “He’s a competitor, and he wants to win.”
McConkey, who burst onto the scene last year, is looking to build off an impressive season, one where he accumulated 31 catches and 447 yards. McConkey was a favorite for Bennett on the deep ball, and he expressed that having continuity at quarterback can help him again this season.
With the offense returning so many key receivers alongside Bennett, there is a growing expectation amongst them: they believe in their ability to elevate their performances, despite being relatively young.
“I think we have a lot of guys that can make explosive plays,” McConkey said. “We all have a little bit of everything and we all know how to use what we are good at.”