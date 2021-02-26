Meg Kowalski was all smiles after beating Rebeka Mertena of Tennessee in straight sets to clinch the match for Georgia women’s tennis on Feb. 21. The win was her 16th consecutive singles victory this season.
Now in her third season, the sophomore out of Chicago, Illinois, is no stranger to singles success during her time at Georgia.
In dual-match play, Kowalski’s amassed 37 singles wins with just one defeat. She went 25-1 in singles play over her freshman season, a mark that would earn her awards like SEC Freshman of the Year and ITA Southeast Regional Rookie of the Year.
Against Georgia State on Jan. 27, Kowalski became the first Bulldog to sweep an opponent in singles 6-0, 6-0 since the 2017 season, and is currently ranked No. 60 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles rankings.
Awards and accomplishments are great reminders of her effort, but it’s Kowalski’s team-oriented mindset that helps keep her focused on the court. While putting the team first, she provides leadership that is key to victory.
“I think she is a great model for any athlete on any team to check out,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “She plays with a lot of passion and a lot of spirit. Her desire to excel for all the right reasons is at such a high level.”
Even when asked about her high level of play, Kowalski would rather acknowledge the role her team plays in her achievements.
“I would definitely attribute all my success to my teammates and my coaches,” Kowalski said. “I’m not playing for myself, I’m playing for the eight other girls that I train with day in and day out.”
A staple of Kowalski’s play style is her energetic attitude on the court. She is known for cheering as loud as she can for her teammates, being loose during warmups on match day and prides herself on being the most amped-up player on the court.
“If you ask any of the coaching staff, they may say I bring too much energy,” Kowalski said. “I think it helps with the team atmosphere and pumping up the other players.”
The team atmosphere is benefitting greatly from Kowalski’s presence as she consistently puts up a point for her team on match day and motivates her teammates in the process.
Kowalski and the Bulldogs are ranked No. 5 in the nation, sitting at 5-1 on the young season with high hopes for the spring. Georgia will look to continue its success on the court, not by individual effort, but as a team.
“Every day is a new day, and you never know what your opponent is going to bring,” Kowalski said. “There’s always a lot to look forward to and fight that can be left on the court.”