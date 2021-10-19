Freshman Mell Reasco took down Florida State’s Petra Hule in the finals of the ITA Southeast Regional Championship on Monday to claim her first collegiate title.
Georgia earned 20 wins over the weekend, with several Bulldogs reaching the final rounds of the tournament.
Reasco took the first set decisively, 6-1. In the second, Hule was quick to go up with a 5-1 lead, but Reasco bounced back, winning six consecutive games to take the match 6-1, 7-5.
“Mell’s comeback in the second set epitomizes who we aim to be, tough day in and day out,” associate head coach Drake Bernstein said. “We are very proud of Mell, the whole team and the way we competed this weekend.
On Sunday morning, Reasco and senior Bulldog Ania Hertel played their quarterfinal matches against North Florida’s Catherine Gulihur and Florida’s Emma Shelton, respectively. Reasco’s opponent, Gulihur, retired after one game, while Hertel outlasted Shelton in a three-set back-and-forth, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.
Sunday afternoon’s semifinal matchup guaranteed a Bulldog in the Monday morning final, but left two teammates to go head-to-head. Reasco bested Hertel with another strong performance, taking the match 6-2, 6-2.
“Today was a tournament-defining day,” Bernstein said. “Our freshmen continue to shine and Ania played fantastic this morning.”
In doubles, Morgan Coppoc and Reasco were the only Bulldog duo to make it to Sunday. Despite their efforts, North Florida’s Gulihur and Ana Paula Melilo took the victory in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-4.
Georgia will be back in Athens to host the Georgia Invitational Oct. 22-24, the format of which will be announced later this week.
“We’re excited to get back to competing on the greatest courts in college tennis,” Bernstein said.