The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America announced the selection of 23 Georgia swimmers and divers to its 2019 Scholar All-America Team on Tuesday, July 9.
Ten women and five men earned First-Team designations for achieving a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and competing in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in March. Five women and three men picked up Honorable Mention status for a GPA of 3.50 and either with a B-cut time standard or as an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.
The female First-Team honorees included Katherine Aikins, McKensi Austin, Veronica Burchill, Olivia Carter, Caitlin Casazza, Callie Dickinson, Gabi Fa'amausili, Courtney Harnish, Freida Lim and Jordan Stout. Olivia Anderson, Donna Blaum, Portia Brown, Kelliann Howell and Sandra Scott picked up Honorable Mention accolades.
For the men, Andrew Abruzzo, Blake Atmore, Clayton Forde, James Guest and Billy Rothery were named to the First Team, while Caleb Harrington, Colin Monaghan and Keegan Walsh were chosen as Honorable Mentions.
