The 12th-ranked Georgia men’s golf team finished the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday after recording an all-time program low score of 53-under 811. This mark decidedly edged the former record of 42-under, set in 2000 Golf World.
Hosted at the Grand Reserve Country Club, the Puerto Rico Classic’s par-72 spans 7,506 yards and three days of action among the nation’s elite.
Georgia’s record-setting performance earned the Bulldogs a second-place finish behind No. 1 Oklahoma’s 59-under and in front of No. 10 Tennessee’s 47-under.
Georgia also finished the tournament with its two lowest rounds in school history, a 23-under on Sunday, followed by a 20-under on Monday. Regardless of his team’s unprecedented finish, head coach Chris Haack remains ambitious and adamant of the Bulldogs’ potential.
“Our goal, as with any tournament, is to win, so we’re disappointed that we were unable to do that,” said Haack. “But we’re leaving here extremely proud of our showing. Our guys were dialed in from start to finish, and they should be pleased with their efforts.”
Freshman Maxwell Ford capped his event with a career best 6-under round on Tuesday. Senior Trent Phillips supplied a 2-under 70, and juniors Nicolas Cassidy and Ben van Wyk both finished 1-under par on the final day.
Freshman Buck Brumlow posted Georgia’s throw-away round with an even-par 72 on the final day of competition.
Ford placed second individually at 16-under 200, both career bests in tournament finishes and scoring. Phillips’ 15-under mark finished fourth, and handed the senior his 21st career top-ten finish.
This team tournament score at the Puerto Rico Classic is Georgia’s best of the calendar year and ties the Bulldogs’ second-place mark at the Williams Cup on Oct. 25, 2021. Still, with three more tournaments before the SEC Championship, significant ranked match-ups lie in waiting for the Bulldogs.
“We went head-to-head with the No. 1 team in the country, so that experience is going to pay off for us down the road,” Haack said. “It was a great event, and we’ve got a lot we can build on.”
The Bulldogs continue their out-of-state competition slate on Feb. 27 at the Southern Highland Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nev.