Four-star guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday, April 24. The standout prospect was originally committed to the University of Southern California before he requested release from his letter of intent to reopen his recruitment on April 15.
NEWS: 2023 four-star point guard Silas Demary Jr. tells me he’s committed to Georgia.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 24, 2023
Former USC signee.
Story: https://t.co/SETEhjiPrO pic.twitter.com/h6ClKZVzjq
Demary Jr. joins freshmen Mari Jordan and Dylan James as another recruit ranked within the top 100. According to the 247Sports composite, the Raleigh native is the 99th overall prospect and comes in as the second overall player in the state of North Carolina. He led his team at Combine Academy to its third state title in a row and ranked among one of the top programs in the state.
In his senior year with the Goats, the 6-foot-4 guard made an impact all over the court. He finished tied as the second leading scorer at 13.9 points to go with nearly six rebounds and assists a game. He also led the team in field goal percentage at 55%, while also shooting 31% from three.
Things have seemed to pick up in the recruiting trail for head coach Mike White and the Georgia men’s basketball team as the team was able to secure two transfer prospects in RJ Melendez from Illinois and Jalen Deloach from VCU in the same month.
However, with the departure of guards Kario Oquendo, Terry Roberts and Mardrez McBride the team is in need of talent in the backcourt to fill the holes those players left in the offseason. Demary Jr. is in a comfortable position to compete for a role in the roster and receive minutes behind the returning guards from last season in Justin Hill, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Jusaun Holt.