Four-star shooting guard Christopher Blue Cain announced his commitment to Georgia in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 3.
Cain was originally committed to in-state rival Georgia Tech, doing so on June 9, 2022. However, on March 17 of this year, he asked for his release from his letter of intent to open his recruitment. Less than two months later, Cain announced his commitment to Georgia.
The 6-foot-4 guard out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida comes in as the highest-rated prospect in this recruiting cycle for the Bulldogs. Cain is ranked as the 69th prospect and the 10th overall shooting guard in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite. This will be the Bulldog's second highest-rated shooting guard in the past five years, just behind former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards back in 2019.
In his senior year with the Ascenders, Cain averaged 12.9 points, almost four rebounds and about two assists, while shooting an outstanding 61% from the field. He also came away with first-team All-National Interscholastic Basketball Conference honors, a league that produced five of the top-10 teams in the SCNExt National Rankings.
The slashing guard originally started his career in Tennessee at Knoxville Catholic, where he led his team to a 2020 Division II-AA state title. In the three seasons before he transferred to IMG Academy, Cain came away with all-state honors in both his sophomore and junior year, where he also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark.
Head coach Mike White adds another guard to help fill the shoes left by former Georgia players Kario Oquendo, Terry Roberts and Mardrez McBride, who all left the program this offseason. Cain will provide the team with some much-needed offensive firepower with a nice pull-up jumper and a 3-point shot in his arsenal.
He joins fellow guard Silas Demary Jr. along with Top-100 forwards Dylan James and Mari Jordan as new freshman faces. This adds to the veteran experience White brought in with new transfers Russel Tchewa, RJ Melendez and Jalen DeLoach this offseason as well. Between all of these additions, Georgia’s recruiting class currently sits as the 15th best in the country according to the 247Sports composite.
The Bulldogs are one roster spot away from being tied with last year's roster. As White continues to find success on the recruiting trail, the Bulldogs will head into next season with a variety of new faces.