Former Nova Southeastern University forward RJ Sunahara announced his intentions to transfer to Georgia, the team announced on Thursday, May 11. This comes just a day after the departure of Jusaun “Juice” Holt to the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-8 forward was a force to be reckoned with in Division-II with his team at NSU in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sunahara led his team to the program’s first NCAA Division-II National Championship, while completing the sixth undefeated title season in Division-II history. His performance last season crowned him the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year to go along with NABC First-Team All-American honors amongst several other awards earned throughout his career.
In his final season with the Sharks, Sunahara averaged 18.9 points, over five rebounds and led the team in blocks with a total of 54. He holds multiple program records as the all-time leader in both blocks and free throws in a career. Sunahara also ranks second all time in program history with 1,579 points and 594 field goals made in his four years with the Sharks.
This offseason from Georgia was productive to say the least, as the team brought in nine new faces to man the revamped roster. In the portal head coach Mike White was about to get Noah Thomasson, Jalen DeLoach from Virginia Commonwealth, RJ Melendez from Illinois and Russel Tchewa from USF. As well as bringing in four four-star high school recruits in Blue Cain, Mari Jordan, Silas Demary Jr. and Dylan James.