Georgia basketball’s most recent success story has gotten paid.
On Monday, July 3, former Georgia guard Anthony Edwards signed a five year contract through 2029 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The contract is a rookie maximum extension and could become worth up to $260 million for the young star.
Edwards turns 22 in August and has cemented himself as a perennial all-star for Minnesota. He becomes the fourth player from his draft class to sign a max contract extension, joining Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball and Desmond Bane. According to the Athletic, the deal will have no player or team option, meaning that until 2029 the only way Edwards could exit Minnesota would be via trade.
In addition to a contract extension, Edwards was also recently named to the USA Men’s National Team and will compete in the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup from August 25 to September 10.
The U.S. opens the world cup against New Zealand on Aug. 26 in Group C with Steve Kerr as head coach.
"My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players," Kerr said. "I'm confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer."
Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft forgoed three years of eligibility with Georgia to make an immediate splash in the league. Since then, he has averaged nearly 22 points per game, a little over five rebounds and nearly four assists in three seasons. He is also the only NBA player with 1,500 points and 100 steals in each of the past two seasons.
The contract extension comes after Edwards made his first all-star appearance in the 2022-23 season, where he averaged under 25 points alongside over five rebounds and over four assists. Edwards also saw his second NBA playoff appearance when the Timberwolves became the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference after the NBA’s play-in tournament.
Edwards recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in game to punch Minnesota’s ticket. The Timberwolves were soundly beaten four-to-one by the Nuggets in round one, ending their season in the same spot as the 2021-22 season.
Despite this, in 11 career playoff games, Edwards averaged over 28 points, four and a half rebounds per game and dished four assists per game. In Game two against the Nuggets on April 19, Edwards scored a career playoff career-high 41 points in a losing effort.
Although the Timberwolves have needed the play-in tournament the last two seasons, Edwards has come through when the team needed him the most. Like his double-double this season, in 2022 against the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 7 seed, Edwards dropped a team-high 30 points to help get his team a date with the Memphis Grizzlies in round one of the 2022 playoffs.
Edwards’ sterling career came after his single-season stint at the University of Georgia, where he played in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. In that season, Edwards averaged over 19 points per game and grabbed five rebounds per game on his way to becoming the first overall pick in 2020. Georgia finished with a 16-16 record and beat Mississippi State 81-63 in the opening round of the SEC tournament before COVID-19 shut the season down.
Edwards made the All-SEC second team, the SEC all-freshman team, and was named the SEC Rookie of the Year. His best moment as a Bulldog came when he scored a college career-high 37 points against No. 3 Michigan State while grabbing six rebounds and swiping four steals in a losing effort, 93-85 on Nov. 26, 2019.
Edwards now gets an ideal contract with the team who drafted him, as he builds on an already impressive career in the NBA and international play. The Timberwolves, with Edwards in tow, continue to build towards the ultimate goal of an NBA championship, something they have never done in their 34-year history.