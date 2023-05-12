On Wednesday, May 10, rising junior Jusaun “Juice” Holt officially placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the looming May 11 deadline. Holt confirmed this on his personal Instagram account.
Holt, with the Bulldogs, averaged just above three points and rebounds per game, averaging 19.6 minutes per game. He started in 11 of their 31 games. A likely departure following the decision will lead Holt to his third team in as many years, after transferring to Georgia from Alabama in 2022.
This adds an extra scholarship for head coach Mike White to offer to complete the roster following a busy offseason loaded with multiple transfer portal acquisitions and a recruiting class that ranks 15th in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. It did not take long to fill this spot, adding Nova Southeastern transfer RJ Sunahara just a day later.
Alongside Sunahara, next year’s new Bulldogs include guard Noah Thomasson from Niagara University, Russel Tchewa, a seven-foot center from the University of South Florida, Jalen DeLoach from Virginia Commonwealth University and RJ Melendez from the University of Illinois.
The stellar recruiting class of four incoming freshmen include guards Blue Cain and Silas Demary Jr., as well as forwards Mari Jordan and Dylan James. All four are listed at 6-foot-4 or taller, which provides some size for White’s team that was lacking from last season.
While Georgia’s recruiting class and 2023-2024 roster is likely settled, Holt moves on to his next location, potentially one with a better opportunity for him to start.