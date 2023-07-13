The Georgia men’s basketball team lost two guards to the transfer portal this offseason in Kario Oquendo and Jusaun Holt. Oquendo announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks in an Instagram post on April 21.
Holt joins his third team in three years with his commitment to the Kennesaw State Owls in a Twitter post on May 22.
Locked inn💛🔒 pic.twitter.com/v5G9xHnzbb— 𝓙𝓾𝓼𝓪𝓾𝓷 𝓗𝓸𝓵𝓽 (@JusaunH) May 23, 2023
Oquendo first began his collegiate career as a junior college prospect with the Florida SouthWestern State Buccaneers, where he first united with former teammate Terry Roberts. After he posted a 13.5 points-per-game season, he garnered the attention of then Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean who later offered the JUCO guard.
In his time with the Bulldogs, Oquendo was a prominent scoring option who led the team in points per game during the 2021-2022 season with 15.2. He named to the All-SEC second team ahead of his junior season. However, in his first year under new head coach Mike White, Oquendo didn’t replicate the success he had the season prior. He still finished as the second-leading scorer on the team with 12.9 points per game, but his efficiency dwindled as he shot just 39.2% from the floor compared to 45.3% the year before.
Although still one of the top offensive players for Georgia, Oquendo saw his minutes decrease as the season went on. In an effort to further make a name for himself in his pursuit of the NBA, he decided to move out west and suit up for Oregon for his senior year.
Jusaun Holt began his career as a four-star recruit out of high school according to the 247Sports high school rankings. Holt committed to Alabama and played sparingly as a freshman, as he averaged under a point and nearly two rebounds per game. Following his freshman season he entered his name into the transfer portal and later committed to Georgia.
In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Holt received an increase in minutes compared to his time with the Crimson Tide, and became a focal point on defense off the bench. He started 11 games and posted a career-high of nine points against the Auburn Tigers. Although not the most prominent figure in Georgia’s offense , Holt was a valuable depth piece that was set to get his legs underneath him in year two under White.
However, after the success the Bulldogs had in the recruiting trail, Holt’s role seemed to get a bit muddy as the offseason moved along. As the team brought in multiple standout players from the transfer portal and the high school level, Holt soon found himself in a logjam in Georgia’s backcourt. He eventually entered his name into the transfer portal and found his third home with the Owls.
Kennesaw State was previously led by former teammate Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s uncle Amir Abdur-Rahim, who left this offseason for the University of South Florida after he took his team to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Much of the talent remains on the roster as KSU tries to replicate similar success under new head coach Antoine Pettway, who was on the staff at Alabama when Holt first arrived as a freshman.
Even with the departures of Holt, Oquendo and the five other seniors who left the program, the Bulldogs are still equipped with the talent necessary to become a winning basketball team. As the team heads into year two under White, Georgia fans can expect many new faces to play an important role as the Bulldogs strive to improve on their 16-16 record from the season prior.