Former Illinois forward Ramses ‘RJ’ Melendez announced his intentions to transfer to Georgia in an Instagram post on April 17. The transfer became official on Friday, April 21.
Melendez was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite. Melendez comes out of Arecibo, Puerto Rico and played high school basketball at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. He was the 94th-rated prospect while also being the 18th-ranked small forward in his class. The class featured the likes of Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith, all of which went in the top five picks of last year's NBA Draft.
In the 2022-2023 season for the Fighting Illini, Melendez averaged six points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds. His best outing came against Lindenwood at the beginning of the season, where he had 17 points and four rebounds. He also obtained a double-double in a game against Minnesota where he had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Melendez also holds professional international experience. He helped Puerto Rico win a silver medal at the 2019 Centro Basket Championships in the Dominican Republic. He averaged nine points, over three rebounds and nearly two steals in five games. His best game was a 21-point explosion against El Salvador.
Georgia men's basketball welcomes the addition of the 6-foot-7 small forward, especially after the departure of six players from last year's roster. Melendez provides some much-needed size to a guard-heavy Georgia team. The transfer prospect also adds additional experience in March, as Illinois went to the NCAA Tournament as a nine-seed that was ousted by the eighth-seeded Arkansas in the first round.
The Bulldogs still have open spots in the roster as head coach Mike White looks to use the portal to his advantage after a successful campaign the prior season with many impactful transfers. Melendez will join four-star freshmen Dylan James and Mari Jordan as the new faces in Athens, as the team looks to improve off of their 16-16 record from last year.