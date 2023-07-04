The Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams will be competing in the annual ACC-SEC Basketball Challenge. The men’s team is set to travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State on Wednesday, November 29 at 9:15 p.m while the women’s team will host Duke on Thursday, November 30 at 5 p.m.
The men’s match against Florida State will be the 30th meeting all-time between the two programs, but the first since 1981. Florida State leads the all-time series 19-10, including a 9-3 mark in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Seminoles are the Bulldogs’ fourth ACC opponent to be announced so far this year. Georgia is scheduled to play Georgia Tech and Wake Forest in the regular season, as well as Miami in the first round of the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship on November 17.
The women’s team will face Duke for the fifth time in program history and the first time in the regular season. Duke is currently undefeated against Georgia, holding a 4-0 record. Both teams most recently met in the 2018 NCAA tournament.
Both Bulldog teams are entering their second seasons under their current head coaches. Under Mike White, the men’s team finished 16-16 and improved its win total from the previous season by 10 wins. In Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s first year coaching the women’s team, the team went 22-12 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to national title runner-up Iowa.
The programs are dealing with a lot of roster turnover entering the season. The men’s team returns just six players, but is bringing in five transfers and five freshmen to help fill the absence left by the likes of Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo. The women’s team is returning nine players, but lost its top two scorers in guard Diamond Battles and forward Brittney Smith. Both teams will be looking for their new faces to step up and replace the production that Georgia got from its veterans last season.