The Georgia men’s basketball team was completely outmatched from start to finish against Arkansas, losing 97-65 on Feb. 21 in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks improved to 19-9 overall, and 8-7 in SEC play. The Bulldogs dropped to 16-12 overall, and 6-9 in the SEC.
Arkansas played an impressive game, never losing the lead after going up 4-3 less than two minutes into the contest. Guard Nick Smith Jr. led the Razorbacks in scoring, dropping a season-high 26 points, with 18 in the second half. Ricky Council IV followed close behind and added 22 to the Razorbacks’ total.
“Ricky Council making three threes was a huge factor in the game. And that's on us as a staff. That's on me,” head coach Mike White said. “And then, you know, Nick Smith, he's been hurt all year. And he just showed obviously the country what he's capable of when healthy and I thought those two guys were fantastic.”
Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 20 points, going 7 of 18 from the field. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 12 points and Justin Hill notched his sixth consecutive double-digit point game with 10.
Both teams traded baskets to start the game, but a pair of 6-0 runs gave Arkansas an eight-point lead through 14 minutes of play.
Very little had gone right for the Bulldogs in the first half, as the Razorbacks led 43-23. In what was a very efficient half for the Razorbacks, they shot almost 60% from the field and committed only two turnovers. The Razorbacks only shot 3 of 9 from 3-point range and racked up 24 points in the paint at the break.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs struggled to find the bottom of the net. They went on multiple field goal droughts throughout the half, converting 8 of 22 attempts. Ball security proved to be another issue, as the Bulldogs committed eight turnovers in the period.
The second half began with much of the same as the first half, as Arkansas quickly jumped out to a 58-29 lead. While the Bulldogs got to the charity stripe often and created scoring opportunities from free throws, their shooting woes continued as they finished the game having shot 36.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.
The Razorbacks continued their hot night and scored at will, shooting 69.2% from the field and 72.7% from downtown in the second half. Overall, Arkansas made 63.8% of their total shot attempts and torched the Bulldogs from beyond the arc at a 55% mark.
After a grueling two-game road trip, in which Georgia suffered an equally brutal loss against Alabama, the team only has three games remaining. Georgia returns home to Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 25 to host the Missouri Tigers.
“We gotta get healthy mentally, physically again,” White said. “We've got to take care of stuff tomorrow academically. Gotta rest our minds and bodies and come back and have a great practice on Thursday.”