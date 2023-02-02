In a game where Auburn could seemingly do no wrong, Georgia lost 94-73 to the Tigers on Feb. 1 in Auburn, Alabama. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in SEC play.
Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points. He went 6-9 from the field and 6-8 from 3-point range. However, McBride’s points came exclusively in the second half, not scoring once in the first. Auburn had multiple double-digit scorers, led by guard Allen Flanigan with 22. Forward Johni Broome had 19 points accompanied by 18 rebounds.
A big difference in the game was the rebounding advantage for the Tigers, who out-rebounded the Bulldogs 37 to 27. Auburn had 13 offensive rebounds leading to 12 second-chance points.
“I mean, they're a really good defensive team, as is most of our league,” head coach Mike White said. “They're one of the better defensive teams and I thought their pressure from the jump was a factor, not allowing us to really penetrate that 3-point arc.”
Georgia guard Jusaun Holt got the start again tonight, notching a season-high nine points, thanks to two 3-pointers.
“He’s coming into his own, he’s growing as a player,” White said. “He's very young in his career and played a very limited role last year and early this year, and he's getting better. He's a guy that really works and he plays as hard as anybody on our team.”
Both teams began the night cold from the field, but Auburn was able to take advantage and jump out to an early lead thanks to six offensive rebounds in the first eight minutes of play.
Georgia trailed only 16-14 with 11 minutes to go in the first half, but Auburn went on a 17-0 scoring run that put them up 33-14 with only six minutes remaining in the half.
At the half, Georgia trailed Auburn 42-24. Georgia struggled to score in the first half, shooting 31.8% from the floor and only 26.7% from beyond the arc. Auburn’s 20 points in the paint were large in part due to Broome’s 13 points and 12 rebounds at the halfway mark.
McBride opened up the second half with a 3-pointer to cut the lead for the Tigers to 42-27, but they were quick to respond with a 3-pointer of their own. They started the second half out strong, giving the Bulldogs no chance to claw their way back.
In the second half, Georgia was better offensively, shooting 53.3% and 52.6% from three. However, Auburn remained hot and made 21 of 31 attempts from the field in the final 20 minutes.
Auburn set a season-high 94 points. Despite a solid effort from the Bulldogs, it wasn’t their night. The Bulldogs allowed at least 20 points in the paint each half and gave up a total of 48 points in the paint.
“We got to find some answers on the interior,” White said. “We got to figure out what we're doing here moving forward because it gets no easier. You know, as we head to college station, they're equally as tough and physical and aggressive on the interior.”
Georgia now heads to College Station, Texas, to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 4.