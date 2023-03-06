Much like the two team’s last matchup on Jan. 28, Georgia and South Carolina men’s basketball came down to the wire in the rematch in Columbia. This time, South Carolina outlasted Georgia 61-55, gaining its first home conference win of the season in the final regular season game.
Points were at a premium for the better part of the matchup between two of the bottom four seeded teams for the Southeastern Conference tournament. Meechie Johnson’s game-leading 18 points were key for the Gamecocks in taking down the Mike White-led Bulldogs. They scored just once in the first four minutes of the game, as the Bulldogs trailed 7-0 before Jailyn Ingram’s layup sparked a 12-0 run.
Mardrez McBride and Terry Roberts led the first half in scoring with eight and seven points, respectively, as McBride knocked down two three-pointers. The Bulldogs led the Gamecocks 27-25 at halftime, despite being out-rebounded 19-15.
The team rebounding discrepancy only grew in the second half, as South Carolina finished with 15 more total rebounds than Georgia, outrebounding the Bulldogs 40 to 25. This played a large role in how Lamont Paris’ team was able to keep the game tight, despite shooting just 38.5% from the field, 14.3% from three and 61.3% from free-throw range.
Offensive rebounding led to South Carolina picking up 14 second-chance points, while Georgia picked up just five in that category.
Georgia was unable to get much more offensive production in the second half. McBride went scoreless and Kario Oquendo picked up just two total points on the day, both in the first half. Roberts led Georgia in points, finishing with 14 followed by 12 points from Braelen Bridges.
The game was tied at 51 apiece with 1:59 left to play. Johnson picked up the next four points for the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs trailed 55-53 with 40 seconds to play. McBride picked up a steal and sent it the other for the Bulldogs; however, Roberts settled for a three-point shot and missed, forcing the Bulldogs to foul.
Georgia held it to 56-55 following two made free throws from Justin Hill. However, following a South Carolina inbound with 4.6 seconds to play, Roberts picked up a technical foul while intentionally fouling Jacobi Wright. That technical put a dagger in Georgia’s chance at a miracle finish.
White and the Bulldogs finished the regular season 16-15 overall and 6-12 in conference play. White’s first regular season was filled with ups and downs, but overall it saw the Georgia program take a step in the right direction.
“I’m going to keep doing what I do and what we do as a staff. Challenge these guys. Motivate them. Love them,” White said. “We have a great group of guys. They have done some good things this year. We’ve accomplished some stuff. Certainly, we’ve been struggling, searching for a win here down the stretch…Anything can happen in conference tournaments and it’s our last chapter. How are we going to respond to struggling in the win/loss column down the stretch.”
The SEC tournament will begin in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 8. Georgia, as the 11 seed, is set to play the 14th-seeded LSU at 7:00 p.m.