The Georgia men’s basketball team’s inability to shoot the ball from 3-point range cost them greatly against Florida, ultimately falling 77-67. Georgia has now lost eight straight against Florida since Feb. 5, 2020.
In head coach Mike White’s final attempt of the season to beat his former team, the Bulldogs were unable to get it done, failing to capitalize on 11 offensive rebounds in the second half. Poor shooting crippled the team, who drew as close as only being down by two in the second half. However, they failed to make a 3-pointer in the half until their 13th attempt with 00:43 left in the game. At that point, their fate had been sealed.
“Despite a pretty good effort I thought from our guys, it just felt like it was a lid on the rim for us,” White said.
Florida was led by guard Will Richard, who put up 24 points on an impressive 8-11 shooting and five made 3-pointers.
Georgia was led in the scoring column by guard Kario Oquendo with 20, 10 of which came from the charity stripe. Despite the 20 points, Oquendo struggled to shoot the ball, going 0-7 from beyond the arc.
“You can say people [are] tired but we still got to play hard every single game. Gotta come out, practice hard every single practice,” Oquendo said.
The Bulldogs went up 28-26 with just under five minutes remaining in the first half, but they quickly surrendered the lead, never regaining it. The Gators closed out the half on a 17-5 run, capped off by a Richard 3-point buzzer-beater that sucked all of the energy out of Stegeman Coliseum. Florida led 43-33 at halftime.
The Bulldogs opened the half shooting an abysmal 1-11 and quickly found themselves down by 11 with less than 13 minutes remaining in the game.
Georgia never quit and after a few drawn fouls, Frank Anselem threw down a thunderous slam-dunk, leading to an eruption from the fans in Stegeman Coliseum as the lead for Florida was down to three. The fans began to play a factor, contributing to Florida mistakes.
Florida, while leading 66-61, went on a 6-0 run, extending its lead to 11 points with just about two minutes to go in the game. It ultimately served as the dagger for Georgia and prompted an early exit from fans.
Georgia kept fighting, forcing a few turnovers and giving themselves a chance, but it ultimately was not enough.
“Proud of our guys’ effort,” White said. “Physically fought to the end. Thought we really stayed connected. Just couldn’t score enough to overcome at the end.”
Georgia fell to 16-14, and 6-11 in SEC play after a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Florida snapped its three-game losing streak and improved to 15-15, 8-9 in SEC play.
The Bulldogs will rest, before preparing for their final game of the season on the road at South Carolina on Saturday, March 4.