The Georgia men’s basketball team was eliminated from the SEC Tournament in a loss against LSU, 72-67. Head coach Mike White and the team were unable to complete a second-half comeback, dropping a sixth-straight game to end the season.
Multiple Bulldogs ended the day in the double-digits, but junior guard Justin Hill and fifth-year forward Braelen Bridges both led the team with 13 points each. Senior Terry Roberts chipped in with 12 points of his own to close out the season.
“He's [Braelen Bridges] put a lot of work in. He's come a long way,” White said. “I mean, this is a guy that went to junior college, like ‘Drez’ [Mardrez McBride], and redshirted. And here he is, you know, scoring double figures pretty consistently in games in the SEC. He's worked. He's a great guy. He's down. I'm down for him. He had some adversity at the end of the game. He also made some plays to give us a chance to win. He had some really high-level individual games this year.”
The Tigers saw a career day from forward Shawn Phillips Jr. who ended the night with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. He was not the only Tiger to have a double-double, as guard Trae Hannibal came away with 14 points and 11 rebounds. KJ Williams also had an impressive day, as he finished with a game-high 18 points with eight rebounds.
The first half was all LSU, as it dismantled Georgia on the offensive side of the ball and on the glass. Georgia struggled to find any sort of offensive production, as LSU went on a 7-0 run early in the first. Meanwhile, Georgia turned the ball over eight times compared to LSU’s one. Georgia also shot a measly 37.5% from the field in the first half.
However, after going into halftime down 42-30, the Bulldogs responded in a huge way and with a different intensity on both sides of the ball. The offensive production displayed by the Tigers in the first half was halted, as the Bulldogs clawed their way back into range.
“The message at halftime was we didn't execute a lot of stuff we were talking about defensively,” Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “We let a couple really good shooters get wide-open looks. We just weren't playing hard. All of the stuff we talk about a lot, we just didn't come out with a lot of intensity. In the second half, I think we just got urgent and realized it was winning time. I mean, I guess shots started to fall a little bit. When that happens, you get a little more energized. We went on a bit of a run.”
Georgia stayed within three for most of the second half, as the team found its groove in the paint. Abdur-Rahim evened out the score with his second triple of the game, followed by a trip to the line where he knocked down both and gave Georgia the lead. The two teams then consistently traded buckets with one another until the last two minutes of the game.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs were unable to get things done in the crunch time. Williams put the dagger in the game with a tough layup that left 20 seconds on the clock and the Bulldogs down by four.
“The way we finished the season is obviously not what we were looking to do,” White said. “I do like our approach. I liked our approach coming into this one. I loved our fight today. This team's overcome adversity all season. Tough way to go out, but I do feel like we laid a foundation. I'm very appreciative to our seniors.”
The next opportunity for the Bulldogs could come in the National Invitation Tournament. This has yet to be determined, as the team has not received an invite to compete at this point.