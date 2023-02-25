The Georgia men's basketball team is set to take on Missouri in Stegeman Coliseum for senior night after dropping their last two games on the road. Head coach Mike White alongside fifth-year Braelen Bridges and seventh-year Jailyn Ingram were made available to talk to the media.
Matching up with Missouri
Missouri may fool the eye test with its 8-7 conference record, but it is one of the better teams in the conference with a possible NCAA Tournament bid in its future. The team ranks just behind Alabama in point-per-game at 79.8 and 3-pointers made, while also leading the SEC in field goals made.
“They play with a really high level of connection offensively and a high level of confidence,” White said. “They share it, they space you. They’re probably as good of a passing team as anyone in our league and they’re willing. They seem to like to play with one another, and defensively, they do a good job of turning you over with some changing defenses. They play really hard as do teams like them that are slated to go to the NCAA Tournament.”
Georgia dropped its past two games against former No. 1 Alabama and Arkansas in disappointing fashion and are looking for a potential rebound at home.
“We took a day and we needed to take a day. I wish we could’ve taken a few days, and we’ve had a ton of travel here recently,” White said. “...But we’ve gone hard. Our guys have competed at a high level. Missouri has our guys’ attention.”
The Tigers have one of the top offensive players in the conference in senior Kobe Brown. The guard averages an impressive 16.4 points-per-game which ranks him at fourth in the SEC.
“I told our guys today … ‘I don’t care what he’s listed at, he’s stronger than that,’” White said. “Guys bounce off him. He’s as strong as anyone we’ll play, pound-for-pound. Incredibly skilled, good defender, competitor, but offensively, they’ll play him at the five or the four. He’s a problem.”
Senior night sendoff
The upcoming match against Missouri serves as Georgia’s senior night. As such, several players will be honored that night. Including Bridges, Ingram, Terry Roberts, Jaxon Etter and Mardrez McBride. Several of whom — including Bridges, Ingram and Etter — were already on the team when White took over.
“I'm proud of their growth and their development,” White said “All of those guys have gone through a process of new coaches, ‘This isn't what I signed up for,’ ups and downs. But [they are] playing well at the end of it and practicing hard and having a great attitude. None of those guys had an average practice today. It's important to them… and I’m anxious for them to have the opportunity to be recognized tomorrow.”
Roberts and Etter each have a final year of eligibility left due to the COVID year. Meanwhile, players like Ingram and Bridges will be forced to say goodbye after the season. Both reflected on their time with the Bulldogs and college basketball in general.
“Just all the blood, sweat and tears I put into this,” Bridges said. “All the weights and early morning conditionings. Beating [John] Calipari, beating Bruce Pearl. [With] legendary coaches like that, it’s always good to win, so I’ll remember stuff like that.”
With the season winding down, and some players preparing to play inside Stegeman Coliseum for the final team, the team was understandably introspective.
“I think [emotions will] be high,” Ingram said “Obviously, just closing this chapter of my life out and not really knowing what's next. Just live in the moment right now and then just take it day by day after.”