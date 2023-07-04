The SEC announced Georgia men’s basketball’s conference opponents for the 2023-24 season on Monday, June 26.
The field for the Bulldogs includes five teams who qualified for last season’s NCAA Tournament. The opponents for all 14 SEC teams have been solidified, however the dates, times and television designations for each game will be announced at a later date.
The Bulldogs’ home slate is set to feature Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M — all of whom qualified for the NCAA tournament last season — as well as Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina.
Georgia have its annual home-and-home matchups scheduled with rivals Auburn, Florida and South Carolina, and additional home-and-home meetings with Arkansas and LSU. Georgia’s other four road opponents are Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs are entering their second season under head coach Mike White. In his first year, they improved from a 6-26 record in the 2021-2022 season, to a 16-16 mark in 2022-23. The 10-win jump was good enough for the second-best regular-season wins increase by any Power Five program last season.
Last year, Georgia finished with a 6-12 record in the SEC during the regular season. The team was defeated by LSU in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. Georgia ended its year on a six game losing streak and went 1-10 on the road, the lone victory coming against White’s alma mater of Ole Miss.
This year’s team is dealing with the losses of guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo, who declared for the NBA draft and transferred to Oregon respectively. Georgia was active on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal this offseason, and finished with the nation’s 15th ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports.