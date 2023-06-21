Georgia men’s basketball will participate in the 2023 Baha Har Hoops Bahamas Championship on Nov. 17 and 19 this year, it was announced Tuesday.
Georgia joins the previously announced the University of Miami, Kansas State and Providence to round out the four-team field. The event will take place at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau.
“I’ve said we wanted our non-conference schedule to be tougher this season, and the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship is certainly a major factor in accomplishing that goal,” Georgia head coach Mike White said. “To face Miami, a 2023 Final Four team, and either Kansas State or Providence, both NCAA Tournament teams last season, in a three-day span in November will provide us with a great barometer of where we are early in the season. The tournament also will give our players the incredible experience of visiting the Baha Mar Resort in The Bahamas.”
The tournament, entering its third year of existence, will have its four games televised on CBS Sports. Georgia is slated to take on Miami on Friday, Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m., while Providence will play Kansas State at 6 p.m. on the same day. The championship will take place the following Sunday at 2:30 p.m., preceded by the consolation game at noon.
Georgia is entering its second season under White after finishing with a 16-16 record. The roster is full of new faces, with five transfers and four freshmen joining the team. Despite the new faces, a few players returned. Guard Justin Hill, forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim, forward Matthew-Alexander [M.A.] Moncrieffe and center Frank Anselem will all return to the team, but it’s unclear how impactful each will be next season.
Miami is fresh off a 2023 Final Four appearance, but will be without star guard Isaiah Wong for 2023-2024 after he declared for the NBA draft. Kansas State made it to the Elite Eight last year, but also stand to lose their two stars in guard Markquis Nowell and forward Keyontae Johnson, who both entered the NBA draft as well. Providence also qualified for the tournament last year before losing to Kentucky in the first round.