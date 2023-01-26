On Jan. 25, the Georgia men’s basketball team fell 70 - 41 to the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee. This was Georgia’s lowest-scoring total of the season, and the team has now dropped three straight games. The team has sputtered to a 13-7 overall record and 3-4 in conference play.
“I thought we'd be a lot more competitive,” head coach Mike White said. “We got off to a great start. I liked our rhythm and confidence level offensively. They responded in a big way and made their run.”
Senior guard Terry Roberts led Georgia in scoring with 11 points, alongside five rebounds and two assists. Junior guards Justin Hill and Jabri Abdur-Rahim each scored eight.
The Volunteers’ defense stifled the Bulldogs, holding them to 29.1% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc. Georgia struggled to maintain possession, committing 20 turnovers, leading to 25 points for Tennessee. Roberts and Hill each committed five turnovers.
“You can't win on the road in this league, especially against one of the best teams in the country with 20 turnovers,” White said.
Georgia jumped out to an early 6-4 lead with three buckets inside the paint, including junior center Frank Anselem’s dunk that began the night’s scoring. The hot start didn’t continue for long, as Tennessee went on a 9-0 run to make it 13-6.
At halftime, the Bulldogs trailed 35-22, as they struggled to score the ball. In the first half, the Bulldogs shot 9-28 from the field and 3-11 from beyond the 3-point line. Their 10 turnovers gifted the Volunteers an extra 12 points, which made up much of the difference in the first half.
Abdur-Rahim led the team in scoring at the halfway mark with six points, going 2-3 from the 3-point line. He finished the night with only one other made basket on nine total attempts.
“I thought we were better in the second half in terms of our intensity level in transition defense. I thought we really competed in the second half,” White said.
At the start of the second half, Georgia committed seven turnovers in the first eight minutes, bringing the total to 17. Tennessee led 51-30 — its largest lead of the night thus far — before taking advantage of Georgia’s shooting woes.
The Volunteers went on a 19-11 run, extending its lead even further to close out the match. Tennessee held Georgia to only four made shot attempts out of 15 total for the rest of the game.
“We got to learn from this,” White said. “ We got to move forward. We have 11 opportunities in front of us. I'm hopeful that we can be competitive in most of them and we'll see where we go from here.”
Georgia began its SEC schedule 3-1 in conference play, beating Auburn and Mississippi State at home, as well as Ole Miss on the road. The team has since lost three straight games and will look to rebound and experience more success in the upcoming weeks.
“The last message I left them with is that this team's responded to adversity all year. And I expect us to do so,” White said.
The Bulldogs will return home to Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday night to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, looking to return to the win column and improve to 4-4 in SEC play.