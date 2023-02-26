Georgia men’s basketball crumbled in the second half against Missouri on Senior Day, losing 85-63.
The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to three straight, after two road brutal losses against Alabama and Arkansas. Head coach Mike White and the Bulldogs fell to 6-10 in conference play and 16-13 overall on the season.
Georgia was led in points by junior guard Kario Oquendo, who finished the day with 14 points, scoring 13 of those in the first half. Two seniors that were honored pregame, forward Braelen Bridges and transfer guard Mardrez McBride both finished the night with 12 points each. McBride scored all of his points from deep connecting on 4 of his 10 shots from behind the arc, while Bridges finished the day a perfect five for five from the field.
The Tigers had an all-around great day. Guards Nick Honor who scored 17 points and D’Moi Hodge who scored 18 led the Tigers in scoring in the matchup. Hodge knocked down his 80th triple of the season for the Tigers, as each of his points came from beyond the arc. The Tigers leading scorer Kobe Brown was held in the single digits with only eight points the entire game.
The Bulldogs came out with another unique starting lineup against the Tigers that honored all five seniors that participated in the Senior Day ceremony. Seventh-year senior Jailyn Ingram set a personal milestone of 1500 career points on his first shot of the game from behind the arc.
“There was a lot of energy. Definitely adrenaline running for everybody,” Ingram said. “The seniors know that, at that point in time, two [games] left. We have one more game left now, so we just wanted to go out there and leave everything out on the court.”
Georgia played a solid first half against Missouri, as both teams were able to trade buckets with each other. The team was even able to jump out to an eight-point lead due to the first-half performance of Oquendo. He started the day off with three triples in three minutes, followed by an electric fast-break dunk. McBride managed to find his groove from behind the arc with three triples of his own in the first half.
Georgia went into the half with a 41-40 lead over Missouri, but that is where its luck and lead ran dry. Missouri came out of halftime and torched Georgia in every aspect of the game. Missouri commanded the second half, as it gave Georgia no ability to continue their first-half success.
“They hit a big three going into the halftime, and I thought halftime was going to be a good time for us to regroup,” Jaxon Etter said. “They came out and shot the ball really well. We didn’t respond as well as we should have. Credit to them. They’re a really good basketball team, and they shot the ball really well. Coach White is going to come in here and say something like this one is on him. But it’s not on him, it’s on the players, the team. This one is on us.”
The Tigers connected on 63% of their shots from the field as well as 58.3% of their shots from three in the second half. No matter how difficult the shot it always fell for the Tigers with Honor knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers almost from the halfcourt logo.
“We had some shots early, we had some open threes early in the second half, and a couple shots at the rim that didn’t go,” White said. “We weren’t quite sharp defensively and we closed out short a couple times, the shooters, and they would go in and we weren’t quite as sharp offensively. It’s how we responded.”
The next game for the Bulldogs is Feb. 28 in Stegeman Coliseum, as the team tries to end the season on a strong note against the Florida Gators. The team lost earlier in the season to spoil White’s return to Gainesville.