Georgia men’s basketball is set to take on Florida for the second time this season, in the last home game of the season. Head coach Mike White, along with players junior guard Justin Hill and junior forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, were made available to talk to the media.
Coming off the loss to the Tigers
The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to three straight after the team fell to the Tigers this past weekend on Senior Day. The team started the game off well going into halftime with a lead over the Tigers, who are likely NCAA Tournament bound. However, the Bulldogs quickly collapsed in the second half, unable to find a response to the offensive production displayed by their opponent.
“I was disappointed in the way we responded in the second half,” White said. “We played a good 20 minutes and early second half, [then] they make a run and we just became disconnected. That’s a cultural issue. That’s an issue that we have got to do a better job of handling. Whether you make shots or miss shots, screw up a defensive assignment or your details aren’t on point, we have to keep pulling in the same direction and staying connected through adversity.”
Gators missing important piece
Georgia was unable to come away with the victory in coach White’s return to Gainesville, 82-75. One of Florida's most valuable players this season has been center Colin Castleton, who leads the team in points, rebounds and blocks. Unfortunately, Castleton sustained a season-ending broken hand against Ole Miss.
“They lost one of the best players in our league and they’ve done a good job of adjusting, but they’ve been really solid defensively all year,” White said. “We’re still going up against a different type of defense without one of the best shot blockers in college basketball. They’re a very good, solid defense and a team that can really space you and spread you from multiple positions.”
The final game in Stegeman Coliseum
The season is winding down for the Bulldogs with just two games left on the schedule, as the Gators will be the last opponent to make their way to Athens this season. The team has these last games to end the season on a high note before they compete in the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
“We just want to play as hard as we can, control what we can control, and make sure that we do our best to have a good outcome for the team,” Hill said.
Moncrieffe also reiterated the same message as his teammate expressed — that is the primary focus for the team at this moment.
“That’s the most important thing for us right now,” Moncrieffe said. “The focal point of our meetings, the thing we discuss everyday, is just finishing the right way. We still have things to play for. Finishing up the right way and coming and giving it our all these last couple games.”