Jaemyn Brakefield and Myles Burns led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 78-74 win over the Georgia Bulldogs to spoil Braelen Bridges' career-high scoring night. Bridges tallied a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Georgia's third consecutive loss. Head coach Mike White's squad moved to 14-10 on the season and 4-7 in SEC play after the loss on Tuesday night.
Brakefield and Burns tallied 24 and 20 points respectively, giving the Rebels a boost past the Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs played the game without their leading scorer, Terry Roberts, who was announced as day-to-day with concussion protocol on Monday, Feb. 6.
Kario Oquendo bounced back from an off-night against Texas A&M with 19 points in the loss. Oquendo was second in scoring behind Bridges.
Georgia led by one with 4:08 remaining, but Ole Miss took the lead on a Brakefield jumper and did not relinquish it for the remainder of the game. Neither Bridges or Oquendo took a shot in the final six minutes of the game, despite having the best offensive performances that night.
"Obviously, that's not the way you'd want to draw it up,” White said. “We had a couple possessions where I thought we had Braelen on that right block right in front of our bench and we didn’t get it to him."
The first half of the game was practically even on both ends. Ole Miss took a 35-34 lead into the halfway mark behind a 14-point first half from Brakefield. Bridges posted 14 first-half points for Georgia and both teams held nearly identical hustle stats.
Bridges had things rolling early on offense as he scored nine of Georgia's first 11 points. Despite a big night from the center, Georgia’s mistakes wound up being costly.
"It was just the details that we messed up on," Bridges said. "Little stuff that we worked on in practice that we messed up late and defensive rebounding."
Down the stretch, second chance points proved to make a difference. Ole Miss outscored Georgia in the second chance column 19-9, including crucial points in the final minute of the game generated by two Ole Miss offensive rebounds. Ultimately, Georgia has a lot to work on, a sentiment White agrees with.
"Our physicality on the interior. Our finishing of stops. Our defensive rebounding at the end at the foul line, all of those factors,” White said. “Our shot blocking/shot altering. Our protection of the rim. Those are all weaknesses for us.”
Justin Hill posted seven points in the final 2:30 minutes of play in an effort to bring Georgia back in front, but Ole Miss held on with timely shooting at the free throw line. Hill finished with 13 points for Georgia.
Georgia will look to end its three-game skid against a tough opponent on Saturday, Feb. 11 when the Kentucky Wildcats face Georgia for the second time this season in Stegeman Coliseum.