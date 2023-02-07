The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off two back-to-back road losses but are back to Stegeman Coliseum to take on the Ole Miss Rebels for the second time this season. Prior to the game, head basketball coach Mike White along with players — junior guards Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill — were made available to talk with the media.
Roberts in concussion protocol
In the Bulldogs’ last game against Texas A&M, they were without their best player in Terry Roberts. He was sidelined due to a concussion he received in the Bulldogs’ game against the Auburn Tigers. It is still undetermined if Roberts will suit up for the Bulldogs in their game against the Rebels.
“We’re not as good without our best player. He’s our best player,” White said. “He’s been our best defensive player this year. He’s got one of the highest usage rates offensively in our league. He’s had a really good year. Arguably, in my opinion, I love him, an all-league-type year. I would think he would need to be in that conversation depending on how he finishes this season and how we finish of course. He’s a really good player. We weren’t as good without him the other day.”
Abdur-Rahim reiterated the same idea as White in regards to not having Roberts out on the court against Texas A&M.
“He’s one of our leaders,” Abdur-Rahim said. “He’s one of our more competitive guys. Just that fire. His scoring ability, his passing ability, obviously, but just from a vocal standpoint and from a competitive standpoint, we miss that for sure and it’s on guys like Justin [Hill], me, Kario [Oquendo], Juice [Jusaun Holt] to step up and provide some of that competitive edge and firepower that he brings.”
Justin Hill stepping up to the plate
Although the Georgia Bulldogs were without a key player for their offensive production, Hill took advantage of the opportunity as the primary ball handler for the team. Hill has become more vocal at practices as well as taking on a leadership role for this team in Roberts’ absence.
“He’s growing a bit. He took advantage the other day of leading vocally, and in the last couple of days, he’s actually made a big jump,” White said. “It’s funny how that happens sometimes organically with opportunities given. He’s barking at guys and getting guys in the right spots. Really, in the last 72 hours, he’s made as big of a jump with his directing of traffic and vocal leading as he has since he’s been here. Proud of that effort. He’s a focused guy. He’s a detail guy. He’s a scouting report guy. He was really good the other night.”
Hill commented on why his leadership tendencies have changed over the course of the week and how this team is capable of winning these upcoming games.
“It’s just me wanting to win. I see how this team can be, and I've seen our potential,” Hill said. “When we play hard and we do what we need to do, we’re a really good team. I'm just trying to push the guys to hold that standard every time in practice and in games.”
Ole Miss backcourt
The Ole Miss Rebels have one of the better backcourts in the SEC in junior guard Matthew Murrell and freshman guard Amaree Abram. In their last game against Georgia, Murrell finished with 13 points and Abram with 12 points.
“Freshman back court, talented back court, both of those guys have an ability, like Terry, to get their own or get others [to] score at three levels. [They] have the ability to score in the mid-range, probably better than any team in our league I would say,” White said. “A mid-range scoring team, which makes it a little bit difficult, a little bit unique, hard playing front court, hard playing overall roster. They’ve been really really competitive of course, I think their record is very misleading. They’ve had opportunities just like us. We went in there and stole that one.”