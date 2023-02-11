The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time on Saturday, Feb. 11, as they hope to come away with a victory in Stegeman Coliseum. Head men’s basketball coach Mike White along with players — junior guard Kario Oquendo and junior forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe — were made available to talk with the media.
Round two with Kentucky
The last time the Bulldogs matched up with the Wildcats they fell in Lexington, Kentucky, after going into halftime with an eight-point lead. White is using that as motivation to help encourage improvement with execution both offensively and defensively.
“Let’s focus on what we’re capable of in terms of an execution standpoint,” White said. “Offensively, sharing it, sticking with the game plan defensively, what we’re going to do against this action and that action. Just throughout the 40 minutes, stay in the moment and take the game one possession at a time and all the cliches. You give yourself a chance if you do those things well, and we have got to learn how to win at a higher level.”
Moncrieffe commented on the added motivation the team has coming into the game against Kentucky.
“It is a good sense of motivation,” Moncrieffe said. “We have talked about [how] we played with a good first half. Shots were falling. In the second half, we just didn't respond well. We kind of folded in the second half. Responding to adversity, we talk about it every day. They are going to go on their runs. We have to respond to it and execute better down the stretch."
Trying to stop Tshiebwe
It is no surprise to those who watched the last game against Kentucky that Oscar Tshiebwe was a problem for the entire Georgia lineup. He finished with 37 points and 24 rebounds, both season highs. White commented on what they need to do to slow down a player of Tshiebwe’s caliber.
“You’ve got to compete. You’ve got to compete at an all-time level to have a chance, and we have to do it collectively,” White said. “It’s not all on one guy, and it’s not just on the frontcourt. We’ve got to swarm the basketball, our guards have to rebound, we’ve just got to play with a lot more physical toughness than we did in Lexington.”
Braelen Bridges emerges against Ole Miss
In the team’s loss against the Rebels, fifth-year center Braelen Bridges played his best game as a Bulldog. He posted a season high 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Oquendo encouraged his big man to continue his dominance against Kentucky and not let the nerves get the better of him.
“That was great for him because in the last couple of games, he hasn’t been as consistent as he usual is,” Oquendo said. “I talked to him after the game, said ‘Just get to your spot and show them.’ You know he’s a good scorer, I think he’s just thinking about it too much. Thinking about overall instead of coming in and playing as hard as he can. The last game was a test for him to see if he can get it back going.”