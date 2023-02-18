The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No.1 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road after coming off back-to-back wins. Head men’s basketball coach Mike White along with players —junior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim and senior guard Jaxon Etter— were made available to talk to the media.
Top-ranked Crimson Tide
The Bulldogs have taken on many tough opponents so far this season. However, the Crimson Tide might be their toughest matchup thus far with an outstanding 12-1 record in conference play.
“They're one of the best offensive teams in the country and they're better defensively, that’s the best way to put it,” White said. “They are double elite defensively as well. Their 2-point field goal percentage defense, their 3-point field goal percentage defense, are both off the charts, both top five in the country, which is really rare. They're terrific again, they got a chance to win the whole thing.”
Brandon Miller leads Alabama and the SEC in points with 18.7 points per game, to go along with his 8.2 rebounds which rank third in the conference. Adbur-Rahim commented on what it is going to be like playing against a player of Miller’s caliber.
“He [Brandon Miller] can shoot, he’s long, he's athletic. It's gonna be a challenge for us,” Adbur-Rahim said. “But you know, we're ready. This is why we come here, to play games like this, to play against people like this, so we're ready for it.”
Bulldogs are back on the road
Georgia is back on the road as it will go back-to-back against No.1 Alabama and Arkansas. This will be similar to the stretch that had it take on the No. 16 Auburn and Texas A&M. Georgia has struggled on the road even before the start of conference play with an overall record of 1-7 on true road games. White commented on what the environment in Tuscaloosa will look like.
“If you're going to play No.1 and it's your first tough road environment, probably even more daunting of a task,” White said. “We played some tough ones. This one, you know from what I've seen on TV looks to be pretty tough as well. And we've got a bunch of great environments in this league but I have been more concerned with that team.”
Etter also commented on what the team has learned so far after taking on multiple tough opponents on the road.
“I feel like we have to bring our own juice and everybody's gonna say that when they go on the road,” Etter said. “I'm confident when I say that we have our own juice. Then when we get punched in the mouth, we have to respond. I think that's something that we have to learn from the last, you know, three road environments that we played at is once we get punched in the mouth, how are we going to respond? And I think that's, it's going to really show.”