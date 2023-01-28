In preparation for the Georgia Bulldogs’ upcoming matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, head basketball coach Mike White along with players — senior guard Jaxon Etter and junior guard Justin Hill — were made available to talk to the media.
Stopping Gregory “GG” Jackson II and the Gamecocks
Although the Gamecocks are among one of the bottom teams in the SEC, they are led by freshman standout Gregory “GG” Jackson II. The 6-foot-9 forward currently ranks fifth in scoring with 16.1 points per game. White commented on what stands out most in his game.
“Versatility, his ability to create his own shot in so many different ways,” White said. “He's a unique player. And also at his size — there's a bunch of 6-foot-5 guys that can do what he can do, but not at his size and length, especially at his age. He is a talent as we all know.”
Jackson II is not the only player that Georgia has in its sights. Transfer guard Meechie Johnson has also caught the eye of the players.
“They got good players, I mean, Meechie and GG are like top tier talent, so I think they're keys to the game,” Etter said. “We do a little chart like ‘these are keys to the game’, I think those two players are keys to the game.”
Line-up Adjustments
In the game against Tennessee, White brought out a new starting lineup that paired Hill and senior guard Terry Roberts together as Georgia’s primary ball handlers to combat the strong defensive backcourt that Tennessee possessed.
“[Tennessee is] the best defensive backcourt in the country, in my opinion, that really pressures the ball,” White said. “We just decided to go with our best ball handlers to give us a chance early on the road in that environment.”
When asked about if there were any adjustments for Hill to make when playing along Roberts, Hill commented that there were not any that needed to be made.
“There's not really any adjustment, it's just I know when he shoots I gotta get back because everybody's crashing,” Hill said. “Just having another playmaker on the floor, it kind of makes things easier.
As Georgia searches for its best starting five in conference play, many players are getting the opportunity to shine. That can be said for Etter, who received nine minutes against Tennessee. This was his first time seeing action since Georgia played Chattanooga on Dec. 21.
“I felt good. You know, I felt like I had my legs underneath me,” Etter said. “Shout out our GAs [graduate assistants]. I stayed in the gym. Like Reese Bell was always in there with me, Dee Mitchell was always in there with me, Ken Gaines. I could go on and on and on. Felt like my legs were good — I just tried to stay ready no matter what happened.”