The Georgia Bulldogs fell 82-57 to the Texas A&M Aggies. With a second consecutive loss on the road, Georgia dropped to 4-6 in conference play before a three game home stretch.
The Bulldogs were led by the performances of junior forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior guard Justin Hill. Hill put up a season-high 20 points while Adbur-Rahim put up 18 points of his own. Both contributed to 21 of the 35 points scored in the second half, but their efforts just weren’t enough.
“I thought Justin Hill was terrific, he played as well as he's played as a Bulldog,” head coach Mike White said. “I was really proud of his effort, played with a lot of toughness and confidence really led us offensively and defensively. Directed traffic led us vocally as much as he's done since he's been here. So proud of his effort.
The Bulldogs were without their offensive leader in Terry Roberts, who did not make the trip to College Station due to concussion protocol. That proved to be costly for the Bulldogs, as they had no answers offensively, shooting a measly 30.4% from the field and 16.1% from three.
“He's one of the better guards in our league. He's been our best player obviously,” White said. “He orchestrates what we're doing offensively and he's been our best defender as well. That said, Terry Roberts not playing tonight is not why we lost the game.
Texas A&M came into the game ranked among the top five in the SEC in field goal percentage. That was evident against Georgia, as 50% of its shots fell in A&M’s favor. Forward Henry Coleman III and guard Tyrece Radford both led Texas A&M with a 15-point performance.
Kario Oquendo got the day started for the Bulldogs when he got a putback layup from a missed Jusaun “Juice” Holt three. Last time Oquendo went against the Aggies he put up a career-high 33 points, which he was unable to replicate as he only scored two-points.
Texas A&M caught Georgia lacking as it was able to get multiple fast-break plays that resulted in easy layups, as it jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first half. A&M went on a 14-0 run over a five minute span, similar to the 17-0 run that Auburn went on the previous game.
Georgia’s struggle to secure rebounds has been a problem for most of conference play and that was no different against Texas A&M. Georgia was outrebounded 43 to 30, while A&M forward Andersson Garcia led the game with eight.
“We got outrebounded 43 to 30 and I thought we were dominated in the paint,” White said. “We continue to give up layups and dunks in the paint, whether we're in zone or man. Our interior defense has got to improve for us down the stretch to have a chance in some of these SEC games just in our inability to protect the rim.”
At the half, Georgia trailed 38-22. As such, Georgia changed up the game plan in hopes of sparking a win. In the first half Georgia shot primarily from deep, it was not until the second half where the team started to feed Braelen Bridges — who was held scoreless in the first half — in the paint. While Bridges made some plays, his seven points couldn’t erase the deficit. It only grew larger, growing from a 16-point margin to a 25-point deficit.
The next game for the Bulldogs, as they look to break the losing streak, will be back in Stegeman Coliseum on Feb. 7, taking on the Ole Miss Rebels for the second time this season.