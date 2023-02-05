Georgia's junior guard Justin Hill (11) inbounds the ball in the first half of the Bulldogs' 62-47 win over Eastern Tennesee State University at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Five minutes into the second half, ETSU only trailed Georgia by two, but the Bulldogs pulled away as the second half progressed, outscoring the Buccaneers by 12 in the half. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer)