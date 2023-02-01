In preparation for the Georgia Bulldogs second matchup against the No. 25 Auburn Tigers, head coach Mike White along with players — sophomore guard Jusaun “Juice” Holt and junior center Frank Anselem, were made available to meet with the media.
The Tiger and Bulldogs meet again
The last time Georgia and Auburn matched up was on Jan. 4, where Georgia came away with the victory over then-No. 22 Auburn in Stegeman Coliseum, 76-64. Coach White hopes that it won’t come down to the play of their dynamic guard duo in Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts to prevail a second time.
“I'd like to get great guard play, frontcourt play, bench play and everything,” White said. “Gotta get good guard play, got to find a way to manufacture a few from behind the arc. We've got to get the offensive glass, they're terrific on the offensive glass. Again, they're great at defending the three. They're always really good in transition, of course. So our floor balance has got to be key for us.”
The advantage of a repeat opponent has allowed the men’s basketball team to watch the previous game’s film as they try to replicate their success in enemy territory. However, according to Holt, that has not changed anything as far as preparation goes.
“I wouldn't say it's too much of a difference but definitely you know, you can see, we did this against them and if it works, continue doing it,” Holt said.
The “Juice” on defense
Holt, nicknamed “Juice,” is an Alabama transfer and is in his first season with the Bulldogs. He is also regarded as one of Georgia’s best defenders. As the season has played on, Holt has embraced his role as the physical and scrappy player that provides life to the defensive side of the ball.
“He’s made a big jump,” White said. “He’s just kind of settled into being more efficient, playing off of others a little bit more and embracing the role of being our best defender. You want 10 guys to embrace that role, but he has. He’s got some physical abilities and some mental abilities that allow him to have separated from the rest of his teammates. His mental toughness, his competitiveness and then physically, he’s got some speed and quickness and length and some physical toughness. He’s turned into a really good defender.
As much as White lauded Holt’s defensive capabilities, he also spoke positively about his potential to improve.
“He’ll continue, in my opinion, with challenging and embracing, becoming a better rebounding wing, both offensively and defensively, because that’s in his upside,” White said. “He’s continuing to develop offensively. He’s such a worker, he goes so hard – he’ll only continue to get better.”
Holt's defensive impact in the Bulldogs’ last game against the Gamecocks is what helped propel them to a win. Anselem discussed what he brings to the team with his talent as a defender.
“His intensity, every play, that's why the coaches love him, players love him, we all love him,” Anselem said. “Every single play he just goes hard, like ‘balls to the wall’. I think he ended that game with five steals. Five steals is nuts, but he helps us.”