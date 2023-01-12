On Jan. 11, the Georgia Bulldogs came away on top of the Bulldogs of the West with a win over Mississippi State 58-50. Georgia’s SEC record rose to 2-1 with the victory.
The best performance of the day came from senior guard Terry Roberts. Roberts led Georgia in points for the third straight game, with a final stat line of 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Fifth-year center Braelen Bridges secured his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. In his 100th game, Bridges hit the milestone of 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.
Junior guard Kario Oquendo was held scoreless tonight, but seemed to suffer an apparent injury in the first half. This sidelined him for a few possessions before he returned to the game for Georgia.
Roberts started the game off with an early three, followed by knocking down two free throws, all within the first two minutes of the game. Those early buckets proved to be useful as both teams struggled to make baskets.
Both Bulldogs played incredible defense in the first half. Both teams were held under 25% from the field. However, Georgia had the edge with its performance from the line, knocking down seven of its 12 free throws.
Georgia was able to keep the game close, even with 10 first half turnovers to Mississippi State’s three. Coming into the game, Georgia averaged 13.9 turnovers a game, meaning the team nearly reached its average in just the first half. Almost everyone that touched the court, besides junior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior center Frank Anselem, had a turnover by the end of the half.
The crowd proved to be beneficial for the Bulldogs, as their fans filled Stegeman Coliseum, including an appearance from two-time national championship winning head coach Kirby Smart.. Smart’s appearance and a recent national title fueled the Georgia fans, as after every missed shot that came from Mississippi State, the crowd erupted.
“The crowd, it was crazy. I've never I've never been in an environment like this,” junior guard Justin Hill said “So, just to see all of them out here, especially after what football did. I loved it.”
The second half for both Bulldogs was more of the same play from the first half, as both teams struggled to develop a rhythm. The back and forth of turnovers and missed shots made every bucket that much more exciting.
Mississippi State made a couple of runs to separate themselves from Georgia, but Hill knocked down two triples to keep Mississippi State within reach each time. Hill seemed to have found his groove as he scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
Georgia gained a late lead due to its success from the line through the entire game. The team finished 80.6% from the line, absolutely blowing Mississippi State’s 31.8% out of the water. Consistently drawing fouls — in addition to a stellar performance from the line — helped propel the Bulldogs to a win.
“You shoot 29.8% and 18 turnovers and you find a way to win that's pretty unique. I haven't been a part of any of those,” head coach Mike White said. “They're long, athletic and quick, play really hard and very physical. It would have taken that type of effort, obviously, especially when you're not converting like you'd like to from the field to be competitive down the stretch against these guys.”
The Georgia Bulldogs’ next game will be against Ole Miss on Friday, Jan. 14. The team will travel to Oxford for its fourth SEC game of the season.