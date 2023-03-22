On March 21, former Georgia guard Kario Oquendo announced his declaration for the NBA draft and he entered his name in the transfer portal. Oquendo’s decision comes just a day after now-former teammate Terry Roberts declared his decision to enter the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-4 guard has been with the Bulldogs for the past two seasons after transferring from junior college Florida SouthWestern State, where he played with Roberts for a single season before the two reunited in Athens after a year apart.
Oquendo led the Bulldogs in points under former head coach Tom Crean at 15.2 points per game on a team that finished 6-26. Under new head coach Mike White, Oquendo saw his numbers drop to 12.7 points per game as the second-leading scorer behind Roberts.
Before the season began, Oquendo was named to the preseason All-SEC team after he averaged 18.3 points per game against conference opponents the season prior. His best game with the Bulldogs came in his sophomore year against the Aggies, where he posted a career-high 33 points in a loss at College Station. In his lone season with Crean, he was the focal point on the offensive side of the ball of a struggling team.
Although Georgia was able to add 10 more wins from the previous season, Oquendo saw his role and minutes decrease with White. Oquendo posted a season-high 22 points early in the season against Chattanooga. He added a couple other 20-point outings against Arkansas and Florida, but nothing near his success as a scorer the year prior.
Oquendo will be joining his teammate as he plans to test the waters at the next level, but kept his options open to return to college basketball by entering his name into the portal. This will not be the first time he has entertained transferring, as he had his name in the portal until it was later removed after conversations with White, after he was hired.