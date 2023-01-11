On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White commented in preparation for the team’s game against Mississippi State.
Bulldogs vs Bulldogs
The Mississippi State Bulldogs secured their first conference win of the season against Ole Miss on Jan. 7 with a record of 1-2 in SEC play. Mississippi State caused 15 total turnovers against Ole Miss, which caught the attention of White as he constructed a game plan for Georgia’s upcoming game against the SEC opponent on Jan. 11.
“Their unique ability defensively to turn you over yet not foul you. They’re top-5 in the country in both of those categories, free throw attempts to field goal attempts per game and also turning you over, which is a very odd statistic,” White said. “Offensively, their ability to dominate the glass and get extra possessions is very apparent.”
Growth from Georgia
Georgia is off to one of its best starts in program history. The loss to Georgia Tech proved to be beneficial as the team was able to get over a week off before the game against Notre Dame. Georgia won four straight, taking down #22 ranked Auburn at home in the process.
“I think the reaction will be similar but the level of growth won’t have a chance to match the level of growth since Georgia Tech based on the time that we had to practice. The schedule was very different obviously,” said White. “I think our mentality will be similar, but that month after Georgia Tech is the month that this group really grew the most and really took advantage of extra gym time and lack of academic commitments. I’m proud of the growth that we had that month.”
Terry Roberts and Mardrez McBride making an impact
Senior guard Terry Roberts has left an impact on the court for the Bulldogs as he has led Georgia in points in seven of the 15 games in his first season with Georgia. Roberts is also coming off of a 26-point performance against Auburn and a 25-point outing against Florida in Georgia’s start in SEC play.
“Terry is in a place where he’s playing with a high level of confidence and aggressiveness offensively to compliment what he’s done defensively so far this season. He’s become more solid defensively as well,” White said. “His foul rate has decreased. He’s gambling and reaching a little bit less. He’s become one of our best couple of defenders as well.”
Senior guard Mardrez McBride is also in his first season with the Bulldogs. One of his best games of the season came against Florida A&M when he led the team in both points and rebounds. McBride started off the season in the starting lineup and has only improved as he has gotten more experience with White’s coaching style and system.
“I think he’s playing with more confidence than he did early on. He’s starting to figure out where he can get his shots and how he compliments other guys on the roster. But his mentality and his approach have been consistent since day one,” White said.