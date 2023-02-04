The Georgia Bulldogs hit the road again as they are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Men’s basketball head coach Mike White along with players — seventh-year senior Jailyn Ingram and fifth-year senior Mardrez McBride — were made available to talk with the media.
Three-headed attack for Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies are among one of the top teams in the SEC with an impressive 7-2 record in conference play thus far. The Aggies are led by their backcourt Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford as primary options for their offensive production. Forward Henry Coleman III is a dominant force on the glass as the rebound leader for the Aggies.
“Speed, quickness, talent, those guys are really good,” White said. “They're fast, they're shifty. They draw fouls, they get downhill in transition, they're good with ball screens. They’re good on the offensive glass, even their guards right? I mean, they're unique in that regard, but they get after you, they play as hard as anyone in our league, obviously respect the way that they play. They defend, they run good stuff. It's gonna be very difficult, we’re going to have to play really well.”
McBride from deep
McBride has played lights out from behind the arc in the past two games for the Bulldogs. McBride helped the Bulldogs in points in both games against Auburn and South Carolina, with back-to-back performances of five or more 3-pointers. The last Bulldog to do that was current graduate assistant Kenny Gaines back in 2016.
“He's playing with more confidence and you can see it starts with his — with his body language,” White said. “He’s talking a little bit more, leading a little bit more. He's focused on the right things. He's earned himself some more minutes, he's been really solid defensively. He's following some open looks, they go in. You got a guy who feels pretty good about himself and so happy for him. The challenge is to continue to stay in that place mentally.”
When McBride was asked what has been the key to his offensive protection on this two game stretch he discussed how he found his groove early.
“You know, just being comfortable, finding my rhythm and take those open shots when it's given to me,” McBride said.
Defending the glass
There have been multiple games in the season where Georgia has struggled to get things started on the offensive glass. Most recently Auburn forward Johni Broome almost had as many offensive boards as the whole Georgia roster, he finished the night with seven alone. Ingram discussed the importance of dominant play in the paint.
“It's very important just to consistently get heads [in the paint] don't let guys get rebounds,” Ingram said. “Obviously if we can get a rebound — just doing that will allow us to have a good chance to win the game.”