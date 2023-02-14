The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the LSU Tigers to end their home stretch on Tuesday, Feb 14. in Stegeman Coliseum. Head basketball coach Mike White and the men's basketball team are coming off a huge 75-68 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend.
The Bulldogs were able to break their three-game losing streak against the Wildcats due in large part to the first half performance from junior guard Kario Oquendo. He along with fifth-year center Braelen Bridges have seemed to hit their stride at the right time for the Bulldogs.
“I thought Braelen Bridges played as hard as he's played all year, was really good, really proud of him,” White said postgame on Saturday. “Teammates are appreciative. He's had bigger scoring and rebounding numbers in other games. We look down and see that he was plus 22, it tells you he made a lot of winning plays.”
The LSU Tigers are among one of the bottom teams in the conference as they have posted an 1-11 record so far through SEC play, with them losing 12 consecutive games. The Tigers are led by forward KJ Williams, who leads the team in every major statistical category besides assists. The senior ranks fifth in the conference in scoring with 16.0 points per game to go along with his 7.3 rebounds per game that also ranks within the top 10.
The Tigers, however, rank within the top five in the SEC for three point percentage at 33%, while the Bulldogs rank eighth at 32.5% from behind the arc. The Bulldogs defense from the 3-point line could be the x-factor when they try to limit the Tigers’ offensive production. The Bulldogs are ranked 23rd in the nation when defending against the three, holding their opponents to 30% from behind the arc.
“Hopefully we can build off of this and prepare as productively as possible for LSU coming in here Tuesday. No time for a day off and back at it tomorrow,” White said.