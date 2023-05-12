Former Niagara shooting guard Noah Thomasson announced his decision to transfer to Georgia on Tuesday, May 9.
The 6-foot-3 guard led the entire Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with 19.5 points per game his senior season with the Purple Eagles. After he eclipsed the 20-point mark 17 times that season, Thomasson was named to the 2022-2023 All-MAAC first team and All-MAAC Tournament team.
This will be the fourth stop for Thomasson in his collegiate career. He started with Houston Christian University, where he received minimal minutes before transferring to Butler Community College, where he made his mark with 15 points per game. His next stop was Niagara University, where he’s played the past two seasons. This next season with Georgia will be his final year of eligibility.
Thomasson is the latest transfer in another productive offseason for head coach Mike White that saw him bring in Jalen DeLoach from Virginia Commonwealth, RJ Melendez from Illinois and Russel Tchewa from USF. This does not include the four four-star recruits in Blue Cain, Mari Jordan, Silas Demary Jr. and Dylan James. This success that seemed to pick up late has Georgia sitting comfortably as the second-rated class in the SEC behind Kentucky, according to 247Sports composite.
As the new faces fill the roster in preparation for the Bulldogs’ second year under White, they have upgraded in both facets of the game with some immediate impact additions. The team looks to improve from its 16-16 record to compete for a chance to make its first NCAA tournament berth since 2015 under Mark Fox.