The 11th-seed Georgia men’s basketball team is set to take on 14th-seeded LSU to kick off the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Head coach Mike White along with players sophomore guard Jusaun Holt and fifth-year forward Braelen Bridges were made available for the media.
Starting the Tournament out hot
The Bulldogs have dropped their last five games to end the season after their last matchup with the Tigers. The team had matched up with multiple teams that are set to compete in the NCAA Tournament but the Bulldogs could not get anything going offensively.
“We've had two in a row where it's a little bit different, chances to win and we're just really struggling to shoot the basketball with a bunch of open looks, a bunch of quality looks,” White said. “I should say you're never overly wide open in this league. It being an incredibly prolific defensive league but, I think we've lost some confidence offensively. And obviously not converting from three, two in a row, where you're not getting much better looks than that and we've just got to be able to convert, we've got to snap out of it. Hopefully, we can make a few early to get us going, you know, to get us some offensive momentum, especially with making jump shots this week. We have to make jump shots, this team needs to make jump shots to have success.”
Looking out for LSU
In Georgia’s last match-up with LSU, it saw Justin Hill take the ball into his own hands and propel Georgia to a last-second victory, 65-63. However, both teams’ records are wiped clean, as the two try to advance through the SEC Tournament with a chance to compete in March Madness looming in the distance.
“They've played a ridiculously grueling SEC schedule,” White said. “I would assume, I haven't looked at the numbers, but it's got to be as difficult as any schedule that's been played in our league this year. And obviously we’re a league that is going to get at least eight teams in and so they've been very competitive. They've shown a lot of resiliency. They've got guys that can make shots. They've got a mismatch nightmare in KJ [Williams], one of the better players in our league, of course. They're good, they're going to be more good, we're going to have to play better than we have in these last few.”
Competing during spring break
The last time Georgia had a break from academics was after its loss to Georgia Tech. The team then responded with four straight wins, which included a win over Auburn in Stegeman Coliseum. The impact of playing over the spring break as a way for the team to clear their mind and focus on their production in the SEC Tournament could be game changing for Georgia.
“I feel like you guys know a lot of them have a lot of load, a lot of classes, a lot of study halls and stuff so I feel like it's more rest for them, you know,” Bridges said. “They're not exhausted from school and study hall and stuff like that. So I feel like there's more energy at practice and I feel like we should play well tomorrow.”
Holt conveyed the same message when discussing the impact of playing over the break.
“Just made one main focus now is just basketball,” Holt said. “School can be a distraction sometimes because you got to focus on both but I mean since we are on break right now, you know, it definitely helps.”