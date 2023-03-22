On March 20, Terry Roberts, the former Georgia men’s basketball guard, announced his plans to enter the NBA draft. Roberts made the announcement via Instagram.
Roberts declared after his lone season with Georgia. After the 2021-2022 season, the senior transferred to the program from Bradley University. He had previously played at a third location, Florida SouthWestern, where he spent his first two years of his collegiate basketball career. He also met former Georgia teammate Kario Oquendo in his second year. The two reunited this season, and will be departing the program together, as Oquendo announced his intentions to test the NBA draft in addition to adding his name to the transfer portal.
Georgia was able to get out to an impressive start at 11-3 with the help of the New York native. The team pulled off a major upset at home against Auburn where he exploded for his season-high 26 points where he shot 50% from the field. He then followed that performance up with another fantastic showing of 25 points against Florida.
The momentum Roberts had up until that point was halted due to a concussion he received in the Bulldogs rematch against the Tigers. The injury kept him sidelined until he made his return in their second game against the Wildcats, in which the Bulldogs came out victorious. After returning to the lineup, Roberts was unable to match his production he had prior to the injury, never hitting the 20 point benchmark through the rest of the season and struggled to hit double digit points.
Still, despite the disappointing end to his Georgia tenure, Roberts was undeniably an impact player. He led the team in three categories — 13.2 points per game, four assists per game and one and a half steals per game.
“He’s our best player,” head coach Mike White said. “He’s been our best defensive player this year. He’s got one of the highest usage rates offensively in our league. He’s had a really good year.”
The announcement to declare for the NBA came as a bit of a surprise, as Roberts still has one year of eligibility left. However, the 6-foot-3 guard plans to pursue playing basketball at the next level after he helped Georgia add 10 more wins to the total from the previous season.