Former South Florida center Russel Tchewa announced his commitment to transfer to Georgia in a post on Instagram on Monday, May 1.
Tchewa initially started his career in 2019 with Texas Tech, where he played a limited role that saw him only start one game. After the season, he transferred to South Florida where he’s played the past three seasons.
In 2022-2023, Tchewa blossomed as a big man in college basketball. The 7-foot center averaged 11.1 points to go along with nearly nine rebounds a game. He finished the season ranked second in rebounds and fourth in field goal percentage in the American Athletic Conference, shooting 61%. He also finished 54th nationally in rebounding. Tchewa also logged six double-doubles in the season, which included three straight.
With the departure of big man Braelen Bridges, Tchewa and returning center Frank Anselem to battle for reps. The team was plagued by poor rebounding last year, finishing ninth in the SEC in rebounds. With the addition of Tchewa, that problem might have finally been addressed.
Tchewa joins transfers RJ Melendez from Illinois and Jalen DeLoach from Virginia Commonwealth. This continues head coach Mike White’s success in the portal that over the past two seasons.
The Bulldogs also added three four star recruits in Dylan James, Mari Jordan and the newly signed Silas Demary Jr. to a revamped roster that saw six players leave the team.
Georgia finished last season with a 16-16 record, a 10-game jump from former head coach Tom Crean’s final year with the team. As White continues to add players that fit his style of play, there is a chance that Georgia finishes with a winning record, as the team searches for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.