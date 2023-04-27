Former Virginia Commonwealth University forward Jalen DeLoach declared his commitment to transfer to Georgia on Saturday, April 22. This is the second transfer player that Georgia added to the roster, coming days after RJ Melendez announced his decision.
IM HOMEEEEEEE 🐶🐶🐶 #Committed pic.twitter.com/y7lB39Jqot— D I F F E R E N T 👾 (@JalenDeloach) April 22, 2023
The Savannah, Georgia native was not a heavily sought-after prospect. The 2021 prospect ranked as the 252nd overall prospect and 18th ranked in Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite. However, that did not stop DeLoach from carving out a productive college career at VCU.
In his last season with the Rams, he was named to the third-team All-A10 with a stat line of nearly 10 points per game, almost one and a half blocks and led the team in rebounds per game at nearly seven. He made his mark in conference play, averaging 10.2 points and over seven rebounds to help propel his team to a 27-8 record to go alongside an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The commitment from DeLoach comes as a surprise as in early April he posted his top six schools that featured NCAA Tournament teams like San Diego State, Penn State, Miami and Indiana, with Georgia not among the top choices.
Although the commitment may come as a shock, his impact on the court will be extremely valuable to the Bulldogs, as the team ranked ninth out of 14 teams in the SEC in rebounding. His 6-foot-9 and 215-pound frame allows for them to be more competitive on the glass. This, in turn, provides more scoring opportunities and with a stronger defensive presence as the Bulldogs compete against talented SEC big men.
DeLoach is the fourth signing the Bulldogs have made this offseason as Melendez along with freshmen Mari Jordan and Dylan James join the team to fill the roster after the departure of six players from last year's team.