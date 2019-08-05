Head coach Tom Crean and the Georgia men's basketball team will be adding a late addition to its freshman class.
Michael Peake, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound power forward, committed to the Bulldogs on Monday and will be a member of the 2019-20 team.
He was planning on attending a prep school but received news last week that he could reclassify to the 2019 class.
COMMITTED⚫️🔴 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/hin7wjWX04— Mike P.🏀 (@MichaelPeake16) August 5, 2019
A three-star prospect, Peake joins a freshman class that is by no means small. Including Peake, the Bulldogs have a total of nine freshmen on their roster. Two of the players are walk-ons (Jaxon Etter and Stan Turnier).
The freshmen scholarship players include Anthony Edwards, Rodney Howard, Sahvir Wheeler, Toumani Camara, Christian Brown and Jaykwon Walton.
Georgia also added graduate transfer Donnell Gresham Jr. from Northeastern. With all the new additions, Georgia only has five returning players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.