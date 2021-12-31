No. 3 Georgia is set to face No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl, one of the College Football Playoff’s semifinal games for the 2021-22 season. Ahead of the game, here are some Michigan players to know.
Aiden Hutchinson, defensive end, #97
Hutchinson is one of Michigan’s best players, as well as the heart and soul of the team. A Heisman finalist, he has 58 tackles and 14 sacks this season, and has been a force off the edge for the Wolverines. Hutchinson is a game-wrecker, and in Michigan’s biggest game of the season against Ohio State, he proved it with a three sack performance. It is vital that Georgia limits Hutchinson’s ability to rush the passer, and that could mean chip blocks, double teams or moving quarterback Stetson Bennett out of the pocket. If Hutchinson is able to take over the Orange Bowl like he took over Ohio State, the Bulldogs’ offense could be in for a long night against the Wolverines.
David Ojabo, outside linebacker, #55
Ojabo is Michigan’s other pass rusher, and while he doesn’t get the same level of plaudits that Hutchinson does, he has the same ability to impact the game. Ojabo’s 11 sacks on the season trail Hutchinson’s total, but he has forced five fumbles as well, which means he’s a threat to force a turnover on any given sack. While Georgia’s offensive line will need to dedicate a high amount of resources to Hutchinson, overlooking Ojabo would be a mistake, as he commands similar levels of attention. Limiting the impact of the dynamic duo of Wolverine pass rushers will be the most important goal for Georgia’s offense on Friday, and the key to allowing Stetson Bennett to perform well.
Hassan Haskins, running back, #25
Michigan’s offense is a run-first attack, led by senior running back Hassan Haskins and a fantastic offensive line. Haskins is the leader of the rushing attack, having carried the ball 261 times this season for 1288 yards and 20 touchdowns. If Michigan is able to feed Haskins throughout the game and rely on its rushing attack, it will take a lot of pressure off the passing game and allow the Wolverines to play the way they want to. Shutting down the run and forcing the less polished Michigan air attack to beat them will likely be the goal for Georgia’s defense.
Blake Corum, running back, #2
Similarly to the Hutchinson-Ojabo duo of the Michigan defense, Haskins and fellow running back Blake Corum make up a two-headed monster out of the Wolverines’ offensive backfield. While Haskins is the centerpiece of the offense, Corum is a lethal change of pace, having rushed for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 141 carries, over 100 less than Haskins. Corum is dynamic, and can break a big run on any given carry, so Georgia’s defense will need to be ready to give full effort on every play.
Cade McNamara, quarterback, #12
In an era of college football that is defined by star quarterbacks, Michigan breaks the mold by relying on a strong defense and running game. However, that doesn’t mean that the Wolverines’ starting quarterback, Cade McNamara, will not play an important role in the Orange Bowl. McNamara will need to make key plays in big-time situations, meaning on long third downs or in obvious passing situations. If the game is close in the fourth quarter, McNamara and the passing attack will likely need to make one or two connections to keep drives alive. Georgia’s defense will have its hands full with Michigan’s two star running backs, but the secondary will need to hold up against McNamara and the Wolverine receivers as well if the Bulldogs want to control the game.